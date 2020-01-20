FS: RTX 2060 SUPER Armor OC - Week old $335 Shipped

Comes with original box, repasted due to temp spikes, glad I did because MSI's Paste was watery and uneven. Card runs like a champ and is dust free, I even got the core @ 2040 stable and it appears to be benching faster than a 2070. Mint condition and no scratches. Runs like it should. Bought it on Amazon Warehouse deals and was like new out of box with no blemishes. https://www.newegg.com/msi-geforce-...cm_re=2060_super_armor-_-14-137-441-_-Product $335 shipped Heatware under SLK, selling since 2003 - buy with confidence!