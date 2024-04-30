FS: Rpi Kits, MSI Creator 4K OLED, RTX 3080, i7-1100H, 64GB DDR4, 2TB 980 pro M.2 - $800 shipped

I have a barely used, and looking mint, MSI Creator 4K OLED, RTX 3080, i7-1100H, 64GB DDR4, 2TB 980 pro M.2 - $800 shipped

It was rarely used after purchased and upgraded. It was left in a fancy SKB case(custom like Pelican cases). It was a backup for a workstation that never went down. Fantastic screen for gaming or content creation and especially viewing. OLED really is incredible to look at, but expensive. I can include the laptop SKB case for $100 added to the total if you want it too. My heatware is Echelon V 271-0-0

It is nearly as good as it gets if you want to stay on Windows 10 Pro. It upgrades to Windows 11 if you tell it to of course.
1000002300.jpg
1000002296.jpg
1000002293.jpg
1000002307.jpg
1000002305.jpg
1000002293.jpg




FS:Canakit Raspberry Pi 5 8GB bundle + 512GB Pro Ultimate SD $150



3 kits + sd cards available



~New Sealed~ and this is the best of the best combination in my opinion. Units left over from a farm automation project. The case acts as the heatsink.

1000002278.jpg
1000002277.jpg
1000002280.jpg
 
What is the refresh rate on the display?
 
xDiVolatilX said:
What is the refresh rate on the display?
I don't think any modern game in 4k could be rendered with better than mid settings and reliably deliver better than 60fps consistently on a lightweight laptop. Some laptop displays can only deliver 30hz at 4k which could give certain people headaches.

That being said, 60hz because it is an OLED. I have never seen a small 4k OLED display that could do better than 60hz. If you know of one that meets that criteria please PM me where it does exist so I can read up on it. Doing better than 60fps in 4k on a modern game, with a slim laptop, sounds nearly impossible though. 🙂
 
