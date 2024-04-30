FS: Rpi Kits, MSI Creator 4K OLED, RTX 3080, i7-1100H, 64GB DDR4, 2TB 980 pro M.2 - $800 shipped

DaedalusHelios
I have a barely used, and looking mint, MSI Creator 4K OLED, RTX 3080, i7-1100H, 64GB DDR4, 2TB 980 pro M.2 - $800 shipped
It was rarely used after purchased and upgraded. It was left in a fancy SKB case(custom like Pelican cases). It was a backup for a workstation that never went down. Fantastic screen for gaming or content creation and especially viewing. OLED really is incredible to look at, but expensive. I can include the laptop SKB case for $100 added to the total if you want it too. My heatware is Echelon V 271-0-0
It is nearly as good as it gets if you want to stay on Windows 10 Pro. It upgrades to Windows 11 if you tell it to of course.
FS:Canakit Raspberry Pi 5 8GB bundle + 512GB Pro Ultimate SD $150
3 kits + sd cards available
~New Sealed~ and this is the best of the best combination in my opinion. Units left over from a farm automation project. The case acts as the heatsink.
