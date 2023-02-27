FS: Roll your own Firewall for $65 - Intel Pentium G4400, Gigabyte GA-H170N-WIFI mITX, 8GB DDR4, 16GB Optane boot SSD

B

brinstar117

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 11, 2010
Messages
212
My Heatware 236-0-0 under brinstar117

I used this combo for over a year as a pfSense firewall. It's in good working condition but there a few cosmetic issues.
  • CPU socket has some partially bent pins
  • missing I/O backplate
  • no Wi-Fi antennas
Combo includes:
  • Pentium G4400 dual core Skylake CPU (supports AES instructions which is required for pfSense)
  • OEM Intel HSF
  • Gigabyte GA-H170N-WIFI mITX motherboard (has some bent socket pins)
  • Hynix 8GB DDR4 2133MHz (2x4GB)
  • 16GB Intel Optane boot SSD (works as NVMe PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD)
Currently has pfSense 2.6.0 installed reset to factory defaults. You will need to configure the OS at first boot. The motherboard has 2 Intel gigabit ethernet ports. I put a red sticker on top of one port which is identified as igb0 on pfSense and a green sticker on the other which is identified as em0. Red for WAN and Green for LAN in my setup. I ran this with the pfBlockerNG plugin installed which helps stops ads. The CPU ran it without a sweat. This system generally drew a max of 25 watts. I downsized and sidegraded to a smaller embedded system which runs at 15 watts.

I'm only going to sell this as a whole combo for $65 shipped PayPal Friends and Family to any shipping address in the USA. Will ship via USPS Parcel Select (ground) and you'll get a tracking number shortly after payment. I will answer PMs in timestamp order as I'm posting this on other forums as well.
 

Attachments

  • DSC01500.JPG
    DSC01500.JPG
    499.4 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC01501.JPG
    DSC01501.JPG
    463.7 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC01503.JPG
    DSC01503.JPG
    566.9 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC01505.JPG
    DSC01505.JPG
    473.3 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC01506.JPG
    DSC01506.JPG
    476.3 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC01508.JPG
    DSC01508.JPG
    279.7 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC01509.JPG
    DSC01509.JPG
    302.5 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC01510.JPG
    DSC01510.JPG
    513.7 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC01511.JPG
    DSC01511.JPG
    435 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC01512.JPG
    DSC01512.JPG
    254.3 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC01514.JPG
    DSC01514.JPG
    244.6 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC01515.JPG
    DSC01515.JPG
    313.6 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC01516.JPG
    DSC01516.JPG
    360.1 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC01517.JPG
    DSC01517.JPG
    355.4 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC01520.JPG
    DSC01520.JPG
    324.3 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC01521.JPG
    DSC01521.JPG
    386.5 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC01523.JPG
    DSC01523.JPG
    475.3 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top