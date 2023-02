FS: Roll your own Firewall for $65 - Intel Pentium G4400, Gigabyte GA-H170N-WIFI mITX, 8GB DDR4, 16GB Optane boot SSD

CPU socket has some partially bent pins

missing I/O backplate

no Wi-Fi antennas

Pentium G4400 dual core Skylake CPU (supports AES instructions which is required for pfSense)

OEM Intel HSF

Gigabyte GA-H170N-WIFI mITX motherboard (has some bent socket pins)

Hynix 8GB DDR4 2133MHz (2x4GB)

16GB Intel Optane boot SSD (works as NVMe PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD)

I used this combo for over a year as a pfSense firewall. It's in good working condition but there a few cosmetic issues.Combo includes:Currently has pfSense 2.6.0 installed reset to factory defaults. You will need to configure the OS at first boot. The motherboard has 2 Intel gigabit ethernet ports. I put a red sticker on top of one port which is identified as igb0 on pfSense and a green sticker on the other which is identified as em0. Red for WAN and Green for LAN in my setup. I ran this with the pfBlockerNG plugin installed which helps stops ads. The CPU ran it without a sweat. This system generally drew a max of 25 watts. I downsized and sidegraded to a smaller embedded system which runs at 15 watts.I'm only going to sell this as a whole combo for $65 shipped PayPal Friends and Family to any shipping address in the USA. Will ship via USPS Parcel Select (ground) and you'll get a tracking number shortly after payment. I will answer PMs in timestamp order as I'm posting this on other forums as well.