FS: Roll your own Firewall for $65 - Intel Pentium G4400, Gigabyte GA-H170N-WIFI mITX, 8GB DDR4, 16GB Optane boot SSD

brinstar117
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 11, 2010
- Messages
- 212
My Heatware 236-0-0 under brinstar117
I used this combo for over a year as a pfSense firewall. It's in good working condition but there a few cosmetic issues.
I'm only going to sell this as a whole combo for $65 shipped PayPal Friends and Family to any shipping address in the USA. Will ship via USPS Parcel Select (ground) and you'll get a tracking number shortly after payment. I will answer PMs in timestamp order as I'm posting this on other forums as well.
- CPU socket has some partially bent pins
- missing I/O backplate
- no Wi-Fi antennas
- Pentium G4400 dual core Skylake CPU (supports AES instructions which is required for pfSense)
- OEM Intel HSF
- Gigabyte GA-H170N-WIFI mITX motherboard (has some bent socket pins)
- Hynix 8GB DDR4 2133MHz (2x4GB)
- 16GB Intel Optane boot SSD (works as NVMe PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD)
Attachments
-
DSC01500.JPG499.4 KB · Views: 0
-
DSC01501.JPG463.7 KB · Views: 0
-
DSC01503.JPG566.9 KB · Views: 0
-
DSC01505.JPG473.3 KB · Views: 0
-
DSC01506.JPG476.3 KB · Views: 0
-
DSC01508.JPG279.7 KB · Views: 0
-
DSC01509.JPG302.5 KB · Views: 0
-
DSC01510.JPG513.7 KB · Views: 0
-
DSC01511.JPG435 KB · Views: 0
-
DSC01512.JPG254.3 KB · Views: 0
-
DSC01514.JPG244.6 KB · Views: 0
-
DSC01515.JPG313.6 KB · Views: 0
-
DSC01516.JPG360.1 KB · Views: 0
-
DSC01517.JPG355.4 KB · Views: 0
-
DSC01520.JPG324.3 KB · Views: 0
-
DSC01521.JPG386.5 KB · Views: 0
-
DSC01523.JPG475.3 KB · Views: 0