FS: ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2022) G733Z gaming laptop

My digital nomad days are over and I'm back in an office... so I built a desktop again and selling this beast. Played every game I threw at it at at least 1080p, most at 1440p with great framerates. Has been babied and works as new with no issues with keyboard, trackpad, ports, screen or anything else.
Includes 2 power supplies (one OEM and the other from ebay... works but doesn't feel as rugged as original), Anker 2k webcam (this model doesn't have one integrated), and all accessories.
I have factory reset it and created a local account so it can be tested appropriately (new owner can log in after purchase).
Still has warranty with accidental coverage until 10/18/2023.
Asking $1,250 plus insured shipping (your preference of carrier, I usually use FedEx). Will accept Paypal or cash locally in Columbus, OH.
Feedback's in signature. Please PM any questions. No trades at this time since I'm trying to recoup some dough spent on the desktop.
Has the following specs:
Includes 2 power supplies (one OEM and the other from ebay... works but doesn't feel as rugged as original), Anker 2k webcam (this model doesn't have one integrated), and all accessories.
I have factory reset it and created a local account so it can be tested appropriately (new owner can log in after purchase).
Still has warranty with accidental coverage until 10/18/2023.
Asking $1,250 plus insured shipping (your preference of carrier, I usually use FedEx). Will accept Paypal or cash locally in Columbus, OH.
Feedback's in signature. Please PM any questions. No trades at this time since I'm trying to recoup some dough spent on the desktop.
Has the following specs:
- Intel Core i9-12900H CPU
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM at full 150W TDP
- QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display
- 1TB PCI-e 4.0 M.2 SSD (Samsung OEM 980 Pro equivalent)
- 32 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- WiFi 6E
- Has extra slot for another SSD
- 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
- 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
- 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort™ / power delivery / G-SYNC
- 1x Thunderbolt™ 4 support DisplayPort™
- 1x 2.5G LAN port
Attachments
-
PXL_20230718_022414792.jpg266.1 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230718_022425348.jpg241.4 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230718_022454585.jpg255.6 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230718_022606011.jpg265.7 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230718_022627529.jpg423.8 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230718_022723206.jpg511.8 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230718_022936330.jpg281.5 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230718_023005310.jpg335 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230718_031351845.jpg209.3 KB · Views: 0