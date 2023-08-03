FS: ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2022) G733Z gaming laptop

Intel Core i9-12900H CPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM at full 150W TDP

QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display

1TB PCI-e 4.0 M.2 SSD (Samsung OEM 980 Pro equivalent)

32 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

WiFi 6E

Has extra slot for another SSD

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort™ / power delivery / G-SYNC

1x Thunderbolt™ 4 support DisplayPort™

1x 2.5G LAN port

My digital nomad days are over and I'm back in an office... so I built a desktop again and selling this beast. Played every game I threw at it at at least 1080p, most at 1440p with great framerates. Has been babied and works as new with no issues with keyboard, trackpad, ports, screen or anything else.Includes 2 power supplies (one OEM and the other from ebay... works but doesn't feel as rugged as original), Anker 2k webcam (this model doesn't have one integrated), and all accessories.I have factory reset it and created a local account so it can be tested appropriately (new owner can log in after purchase).Still has warranty with accidental coverage until 10/18/2023.Feedback's in signature. Please PM any questions. No trades at this time since I'm trying to recoup some dough spent on the desktop.Has the following specs:Ports: