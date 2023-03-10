FS: ROG Crosshair VIII Hero Wi-Fi Mobo ($175), 32GB G.Skill B-Die RGB DDR4-3800 CL14 ($250)

Hi all,
Up for sale today is the last of the AM4 platform within my household! Pet-free and smoke-free home. Adult-owned.
Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to
Payments via PayPal.
SOLD!! - AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU - used, works great - $250 shipped free via UPS Ground. In plastic tray with sticker, box included, but not foam inserts.
ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero Wi-FI Mobo - used, worked great, has been through some things (long story short I bought it off someone who shipped it so one of the PCI-E holders is loose - does not affect usage, a RAM slot plastic piece is chipped off - does not affect usage - hence the lower price - see photos - on the latest 4402 BIOS) - $175 shipped free via UPS Ground. Mobo comes in a box but the box only includes what is shown. I do not have the CPU protection lid but I will protect it in shipping and pad the box. This bad boy is the definition of "she may not look like much, but she's got it where it counts".
32GB G.Skill B-Die Kit - DDR4, 3800MHz, CL14 - F4-3800C14D-32GTZN - used, works great, in perfect shape. This is a super rare kit that cost me way more than I would like to share. $250 shipped free via UPS Ground.
Here they are - working together to kick butt.
