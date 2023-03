FS: ROG Crosshair VIII Hero Wi-Fi Mobo ($175), 32GB G.Skill B-Die RGB DDR4-3800 CL14 ($250)

Hi all,Up for sale today is the last of the AM4 platform within my household! Pet-free and smoke-free home. Adult-owned.Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to Payments via PayPal.- used, works great -. In plastic tray with sticker, box included, but not foam inserts.- used, worked great, has been through some things (long story short I bought it off someone who shipped it so one of the PCI-E holders is loose - does not affect usage, a RAM slot plastic piece is chipped off - does not affect usage - hence the lower price - see photos - on the latest 4402 BIOS) -. Mobo comes in a box but the box only includes what is shown. I do not have the CPU protection lid but I will protect it in shipping and pad the box. This bad boy is the definition of "she may not look like much, but she's got it where it counts".- F4-3800C14D-32GTZN - used, works great, in perfect shape. This is a super rare kit that cost me way more than I would like to share.Here they are - working together to kick butt.