FS: RING Pro 2 doorbell, Ring Pro Floodlight, other ring stuff, Microsoft 256gb SSD (SP8+ products), NAS Hard Drives

N

NIZMOZ

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 23, 2007
Messages
2,316
I have the following items forsale. All are new unless otherwise said. See signature for Heat. Been a long and trustworthy seller here. Price includes shipping for USA and insurance. Willing to entertain trade offers depending if its something I need. Everything OBO

I accept fee free payments with Paypal, Venmo, Cash App, or Apple Pay.

On the Ring cameras little dirty from being outside and one has a little paint around the base. The plus model. All work great. Contact if interested.

1. Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro with Bird's Eye View and 3D Motion Detection, White as seen here. This one was purchased July 11, 2023. Works great. $120 shipped

2. Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with motion-activated 1080p HD video, White (2021 release). Purchased July 11, 2023. $125 shipped

3. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 - Best-in-class with cutting-edge features (existing doorbell wiring required) - 2021 release. July 11, 2023. With Silver/Bronze cover $115 shipped

4. Ring Smart Lighting - Bridge, White - $40 shipped

5. Introducing Ring Mailbox Sensor - Black (Ring Bridge required) - $20 shipped

6. Microsoft 256gb Model 1911 SSD which comes in their Surface Pro 8 or higher products. $25 shipped. See picture below.

7. NAS hard drives forsale. Upgraded to a newer NAS, and selling the old smaller drives. See below. PM me offers for the drives below on the ones you select and we can work out something. All prices for the NAS drives do not include shipping any longer Will ship cheapest way USPS or UPS depending on location.

BrandPrice shippedModelSerial #SizePower On CountPower On HoursConditionWarranty
Seagate Desktop HD
$20​
ST4000DM000-1F2168Z306XWNF4 TB3148203GoodOut of Warr
WD Red
$30​
WD30EFRX-68EUZN0WD-WMC4N23703043 TB39567572GoodOut of Warr


SOLD Items

1. Thinkpad T460, 16gb, i5-6300u, 256gb SSD, Windows 11 Pro 22h2 64bit, 1920x1080 display (works great, was my fathers, will reset the Windows install). Batteries still holds charge fine. (yes, it has two batteries in this model, one internal one external). -- - $110 shipped Lowest I will go.

2. Dell XPS 13", 9360, i7-7560U, 8gb, 256gb SSD, Windows 11 Pro 21H2, 3200x1800 high resolution touchscreen display, in good condition other than a scratch on lid. Battery replaced a year ago with oem Dell Battery. - $200 shipped

3. Apple Airpods Pro (usb-c latest version) - Used only a few times, and misplaced and bought new ones to replace these and now these showed up. In mint condition. (Yes, they were cleaned with alcohol wipes). AppleCare was purchased with them as well. - $150 shipped

4. Apple Watch series 9, 41mm, Starlight color, with two bands as seen in the pictures in mint condition. Was rarely worn by a 77 year old grandma. She wanted me to sell it. So here it is. 100% battery life, and all reset with original box and all. $190 shipped.
 

Attachments

  • ST4000DM000_4TB_WNF.jpg
    ST4000DM000_4TB_WNF.jpg
    115.5 KB · Views: 0
  • Z306XWNF.JPG
    Z306XWNF.JPG
    587.4 KB · Views: 0
  • WD30EFRX_3TB_304.jpg
    WD30EFRX_3TB_304.jpg
    101.1 KB · Views: 0
  • WMC4N2370304.JPG
    WMC4N2370304.JPG
    668.7 KB · Views: 0
  • WCC4N4CKPD83.JPG
    WCC4N4CKPD83.JPG
    657.1 KB · Views: 0
  • WD30EFRX_3TB_D83.jpg
    WD30EFRX_3TB_D83.jpg
    101.2 KB · Views: 0
  • WCC4N4CKPYCD.JPG
    WCC4N4CKPYCD.JPG
    667.1 KB · Views: 0
  • WD30EFRX_3TB_YCD.jpg
    WD30EFRX_3TB_YCD.jpg
    101.3 KB · Views: 0
  • WCC7K2KCRDUL.JPG
    WCC7K2KCRDUL.JPG
    592.3 KB · Views: 0
  • WD40EFRX_4TB_DUL.jpg
    WD40EFRX_4TB_DUL.jpg
    101.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5586.jpeg
    IMG_5586.jpeg
    327.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5588.jpeg
    IMG_5588.jpeg
    323.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5589.jpeg
    IMG_5589.jpeg
    275 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5889.JPEG
    IMG_5889.JPEG
    859.6 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
Might have to grab one of them Echo Show 5's the end of this week. Well, if there is any of them left. LOL
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top