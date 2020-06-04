FS: Retro HW - HP Touchpad; NIB Celeron A ; USBC Phone Chargers

T

Trader05

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 16, 2001
Messages
1,618
Hey everyone, doing some spring cleaning and found these:

The infamous firesale HP Touchpad 16GB with box, cable and charger - webos installed and running. $35 shipped

Sealed Intel Celeron A 1.1ghz Socket 370 CPU - $40 shipped

Samsung 25w Super Wall Charger (Note10) USB C with cable - $12 shipped

Google 18w USB C Wall Charger with cable - $10 Shipped

Pics:
http://imgur.com/a/lE0KtaF

LMK!
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top