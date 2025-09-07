FS: Retro Gaming PC - Asus CUSL2-C, OC P3 1000, Kingmax PC150, NewQ Gold

Looking to part ways with a modded computer I built in 2001. I am not looking to make some crazy profit, ideally would like to see it go to a new home where someone that will appreciate the parts that went into this rig nearly 25 years ago. Certainly the memory and NewQ Gold EQ by themselves are hard to come by these days.
For the first ~7 years, the computer ran quite a lot but then continued to be powered on less frequently. These days I get the computer out about once a year, power it up, ensure everything works and then power it down and put it in a closet.
Upside: It’s been an extremely reliable computer for the past 25 years, even with the overclocked CPU and FSB it never crashes. Extremely reliable.
Downside: Wiring needs redone, at least for the case fan/light switches as they have disintegrated.
Specs
I do have heat, but it hasn’t seen much action in many years. https://www.heatware.com/u/30532
I imagine shipping will be ~$50 for lower 48, so must cover that and some bourbon money
$150 but open to offers +/-
Top 3 pics attached at top are from 2001 and recent after that
For the first ~7 years, the computer ran quite a lot but then continued to be powered on less frequently. These days I get the computer out about once a year, power it up, ensure everything works and then power it down and put it in a closet.
Upside: It’s been an extremely reliable computer for the past 25 years, even with the overclocked CPU and FSB it never crashes. Extremely reliable.
Downside: Wiring needs redone, at least for the case fan/light switches as they have disintegrated.
Specs
- Motherboard: Asus CULS2-C with hacked firmware from x86 secret (this enables full speed fsb and memory control above ~133mhz, probably does some other things I don’t recall now)
- CPU: Intel P3 CD0 1000/133 @ 1162/155
- Mem: 512mb Kingmax PC150 @ 155
- Video: VisionTek NVIDIA GeForce3 Ti 200 AGP
- Not OC'd for a while now, but has a default clock of 175/400 and would run at 210/475
- HD: Seagate ST3300622A 120gb
- Optical1: LITE-ON DVDRW LDW-411S
- Optical2: SONY DVD RW DRU-190A
- NIC: NETGEAR FA311/312 PCI Adapter
- Audio: Creative SB Live! Series (WDM)
- EQ: NewQ Gold (if you are to young to know what this is, Google it, it was geek cred back in the day)
- Floppy: Sony 1.44mb
- Cooling: Some popular CPU cooler I forgot name of now, various 80?mm and I think a 120mm in the top fan.
- MISC: 4x USB PCI card (I cannot recall now but I think the onboard USB not longer works, but PC2 connectors do work fine)
I do have heat, but it hasn’t seen much action in many years. https://www.heatware.com/u/30532
I imagine shipping will be ~$50 for lower 48, so must cover that and some bourbon money
$150 but open to offers +/-
Top 3 pics attached at top are from 2001 and recent after that