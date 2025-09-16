FS: Retro Game Consoles - Retroid Pocket Classic / Powkiddy X55

kirbyrj
Retroid Pocket Classic (Kiwi Green) - $120 Shipped
The 6GB RAM/128GB variant. Comes with the retail box/accessories, the official carrying case, a screen protector installed Day 1, and a 3D printed grip. Always kept in the case. Retrogamecorps' Youtube review and how he plays the system. Great little system.
Powkiddy X55 - $50 shipped
BNIB, blue color. Got it from Aliexpress for a buddy of mine who backed out after I already bought it . Comes with retail box/accessories.
Youtube review.
PP F&F - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Heatware - kirbyrj - 447-0-0
Retroid Pocket 5 (16-bit color) - SOLD
Comes with the retail box/accessories, the official carrying case, and the official screen protector installed Day 1 also. Sparingly used only a handful of charges on the battery and no OLED burn-in or anything. Will be factory reset. Always kept in case, looks new. Retrogamecorps' Youtube review.
Miyoo Mini Plus (White) - SOLD
Comes shipped in an official "leather" travel case (which was printed upside down). Comes with retail accessories (64GB generic microSD card, USB cable, screen protector applied, and SD card reader). For $10, I'll throw in a 128GB micro SD card featuring Onion OS and the 128GB Done Set. Obligatory Retrogamescorp review.
