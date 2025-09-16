  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Retro Game Consoles - Retroid Pocket Classic / Powkiddy X55 / Miyoo Mini Plus

kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
2FA
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
31,216
Retroid Pocket Classic (Kiwi Green) - $120 Shipped
Comes with the retail box/accessories, the official carrying case, and a screen protector installed Day 1. Always kept in the case. Retrogamecorps' Youtube review and how he plays the system. Great little system.

Powkiddy X55 - $50 shipped
BNIB, blue color. Got it from Aliexpress for a buddy of mine who backed out after I already bought it :mad:. Comes with retail box/accessories.
Youtube review.

Miyoo Mini Plus (White) - $35 shipped
Comes shipped in an official "leather" travel case (which was printed upside down). Comes with retail accessories (64GB generic microSD card, USB cable, screen protector applied, and SD card reader). For $10, I'll throw in a 128GB micro SD card featuring Onion OS and the 128GB Done Set. Obligatory Retrogamescorp review.

PP F&F - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Heatware - kirbyrj - 445-0-0
Retroid Pocket 5 (16-bit color) - SOLD
Comes with the retail box/accessories, the official carrying case, and the official screen protector installed Day 1 also. Sparingly used only a handful of charges on the battery and no OLED burn-in or anything. Will be factory reset. Always kept in case, looks new. Retrogamecorps' Youtube review.
 
Last edited:
Bumping for this. I own both of these handhelds, and honestly... I kind of like the X55 more. The colors and black levels on the RP5 are great don't get me wrong, but the X55 is a bigger console in a good way, and if a game is supported well by both... well I prefer the X55 in hand.
 
