FS: Retro Game Consoles - Retroid Pocket 5 / Powkiddy X55

kirbyrj
Fully [H]
2FA
- Joined
- Feb 1, 2005
- Messages
- 31,204
Retroid Pocket 5 (16-bit color) - $200 shipped
Comes with the retail box/accessories, the official carrying case, and the official screen protector installed Day 1 also. Sparingly used only a handful of charges on the battery and no OLED burn-in or anything. Will be factory reset. Always kept in case, looks new. Retrogamecorps' Youtube review.
Powkiddy X55 - $50 shipped
BNIB, blue color. Got it from Aliexpress for a buddy of mine who backed out after I already bought it . Comes with retail box/accessories.
Youtube review.
PP F&F - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Heatware - kirbyrj - 445-0-0
Comes with the retail box/accessories, the official carrying case, and the official screen protector installed Day 1 also. Sparingly used only a handful of charges on the battery and no OLED burn-in or anything. Will be factory reset. Always kept in case, looks new. Retrogamecorps' Youtube review.
Powkiddy X55 - $50 shipped
BNIB, blue color. Got it from Aliexpress for a buddy of mine who backed out after I already bought it . Comes with retail box/accessories.
Youtube review.
PP F&F - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Heatware - kirbyrj - 445-0-0
Last edited: