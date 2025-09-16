  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Retro Game Consoles - Retroid Pocket 5 / Powkiddy X55

Retroid Pocket 5 (16-bit color) - $200 shipped
Comes with the retail box/accessories, the official carrying case, and the official screen protector installed Day 1 also. Sparingly used only a handful of charges on the battery and no OLED burn-in or anything. Will be factory reset. Always kept in case, looks new. Retrogamecorps' Youtube review.

Powkiddy X55 - $50 shipped
BNIB, blue color. Got it from Aliexpress for a buddy of mine who backed out after I already bought it :mad:. Comes with retail box/accessories.
Youtube review.

PP F&F - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Heatware - kirbyrj - 445-0-0
 
