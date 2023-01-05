FS: Reference XFX 7900 XTX

Selling my almost new XFX Reference AMD 7900XTX. Works perfect with no issues, temps are solid (see pic running stress test). Only selling because I managed to get a AIB model coming that I wanted and have plenty of room in my case. Comes with original box. Asking for $20 under XTX MSRP ($980) + tax paid ($90) + shipping

Conditions:
Price: $1070 + shipping (no shipping cost if local pick up, located in 98042, lower 48 shipping only)
Payment: Paypal or Zelle (Buyer pays fees if applicable)
Shipping: Dependent on buyer how fast they want it and if they want to pay more, but either USPS Priority, UPS or FedEx Ground + signature required
Heat required: https://www.heatware.com/u/28779/to

Why are yours and my threads in scalper's paradise now? Used cards selling for barely enough to cover tax and shipping do not qualify. Anyway bump for you.
 
