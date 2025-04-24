FS: Red Devil 9070 XT Limited Edition 0738 / 1500 $900

Hi all,
Have a PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB Limited Edition #0738 for sale. Works perfectly - just swapping to NVIDIA. Pet and smoke free home.
Complete in box and like new.
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338
Ships free via UPS Ground. PayPal.
Have a PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB Limited Edition #0738 for sale. Works perfectly - just swapping to NVIDIA. Pet and smoke free home.
Complete in box and like new.
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338
Ships free via UPS Ground. PayPal.