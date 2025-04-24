  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Red Devil 9070 XT Limited Edition 0738 / 1500 $900

S

sk3tch

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
4,006
Hi all,

Have a PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB Limited Edition #0738 for sale. Works perfectly - just swapping to NVIDIA. Pet and smoke free home.

Complete in box and like new.

Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338

Ships free via UPS Ground. PayPal.

IMG_0248.jpeg
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0635.jpeg
    IMG_0635.jpeg
    454.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0234.jpeg
    IMG_0234.jpeg
    439.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0243.jpeg
    IMG_0243.jpeg
    458.6 KB · Views: 0
