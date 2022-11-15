FS: Recent Gaming PC Parts as a Bundle (Cheap)! Everything minus the PC case. Local Pick Up Only in Michigan.

$200

i5 4670K (OC to 4.1GHz)





ASRock Z87 Extreme4 Socket LGA





G.Skill Ripjaws X Series 16GB (2 x 8GB)





AMD Radeon R9 FURY X 4GB GPU





Seasonic X-750 watt PSU





Zalman 320 cooler for CPU





256GB SSD SATA III



​

No low ball offers or trades or parting out.



Cash only.

Selling everything listed forThis bundle would make a great Christmas gift for someone's kid just getting into PC gaming.Everything works great with no issues, Radeon GPU was never used for mining or overclocked. Everything was bought brand new. I have no need or room for a second PC so this one has to go. I'd like to sell it all together (so no selling individual parts).All you would need is a PC case to put everything in. I am located nearif you want to pick it up.