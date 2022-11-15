FS: Recent Gaming PC Parts as a Bundle (Cheap)! Everything minus the PC case. FREE Shipping!*

FREE SHIPPING to lower 48 states!

i5 4670K (OC to 4.1GHz)

Zalman 320 cooler for CPU

ASRock Z87 Extreme4 Socket LGA

G.Skill Ripjaws X Series 16GB (2 x 8GB)



All 4 items above for $100





$150 AMD Radeon R9 FURY X 4GB GPU









Seasonic X-750 watt PSU SOLD





256GB SSD SATA III SOLD



Everything works great with no issues, Radeon GPU was never used for mining or overclocked. Everything was bought brand new. I have no need or room for a second PC so this one has to go.I am located nearif you want to pick it up.