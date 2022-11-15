FS: Recent Gaming PC Parts as a Bundle (Cheap)! Everything minus the PC case. FREE Shipping!*

H

Hulk

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 4, 2005
Messages
6,078
FREE SHIPPING to lower 48 states!


Everything works great with no issues, Radeon GPU was never used for mining or overclocked. Everything was bought brand new. I have no need or room for a second PC so this one has to go.



i5 4670K (OC to 4.1GHz)
Zalman 320 cooler for CPU
ASRock Z87 Extreme4 Socket LGA
G.Skill Ripjaws X Series 16GB (2 x 8GB)

All 4 items above for $100


$150 AMD Radeon R9 FURY X 4GB GPU




Seasonic X-750 watt PSU SOLD


256GB SSD SATA III SOLD


I am located near Madison Heights, MI, if you want to pick it up.
 
Last edited:
H

Hulk

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 4, 2005
Messages
6,078






Cyber Monday Special

25% off!
 
Last edited:
N

NightReaver

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 20, 2017
Messages
2,704
Next time I head up to MC, I might have to consider this. Always wanted to play with a Fury X :D
 
sinisterDei

sinisterDei

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 1, 2004
Messages
1,577
We may have vastly different ideas of what counts as "recent" but I do think $200 is a decent price for this entry point of a system! GLWS
 
  • Like
Reactions: Hulk
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top