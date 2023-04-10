FS: Razer Viper 2 Pro + Basilisk V3 + Bungee V3 Chroma

Mad Maxx

Mad Maxx

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 12, 2016
Messages
6,614
I've got a bundle of Razer gear (Viper 2 Pro, Basilisk V3, Bungee V3 Chroma) that needs a new home. All are less than 6 months old, in excellent condition with no scratches, scuffs, or damage of any kind. I don't have the boxes, so they'll be packed securely with lots of bubble wrap.

$100 shipped USPS/FedEx

Heatware: 100% MadMaxx77

PM for questions or my PayPal

PXL_20230409_223006195.jpg

PXL_20230409_223457602.jpg

v2pro1.png

PXL_20230409_224436748.jpg

PXL_20230409_230540611.jpg
 
