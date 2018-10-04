FS: Razer Blade Stealth, 970 Pro, Corsair RAM, 900D, SoTR XB1

Hi folks,
- Razer Blade Stealth 2019 4K Touch w/ MX150 4GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage, Extended Warranty until late 2021. I love this thing except it's stupid right shift key. $1200 Shipped.
- Samsung 970 Pro 512GB NVME M.2. - $110 shipped
- CDI is fairly low, can provide an exact hour count if needed, good working condition.
- Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR4 RAM 4x4GB, 3300MHz, 16-18-18-36. SKU: CMD16GX4M4B3300C16. Link: https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categories/Products/Memory/DOMINATOR®-PLATINUM-16GB-(4-x-4GB)-DDR4-DRAM-3300MHz-C16-Memory-Kit/p/CMD16GX4M4B3300C16
- $110 shipped.
- Corsair 900D, used for 2 years, still has the plastic on the side of the side panels. Local preferred - $100, can ship at your expense
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - XB1 - Brand new & Sealed. $20 shipped.
As for the case, local is 46220, Indianapolis, IN so most likely, it will have to be shipped.
Feel free to let me know what you have!
Let me know if you have any questions.
All prices are OBO.
Thank you.
Heat is in my sig.
