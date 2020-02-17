FS: Razer Blade Pro 17 Laptop 144Hz i7-9750H 16GB 1.5TB RTX2080 8GB SOLD!

Up for sale is my Razer Blade Pro 17 laptop with the RTX 2080 graphics! This thing is a beast for gaming, plays high-end VR with ease. I'm consolidating my workstations into a single MacBook + eGPU setup so I'm selling this to free up some cash flow. I added a second NVME 1TB SSD, sabrent model which benchmarks right against the 970/980 Samsung.

Core i7-9750H 6-core 2.6ghz (4.5ghz Turbo)
16GB DDR4 2667mhz
512GB Samsung PM981 SSD
1TB Sabrent Rocket Pro SSD
GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q 8GB GDDR6
144Hz 1920x1080 Matte IPS

SOLD!

Thanks again guys!

Photos:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/w4cVk3CkwjdrDpFH8

Heatware:
https://www.heatware.com/u/20955/to
 
Last edited:
Kwincy said:
What MacBook or MacBook Pro are you looking to get?
Click to expand...
I just got a 16 inch model with the i9/5500m. Needed as much "oomph" as I could get haha!

Bump bump again! Price dropped to $2100!
 
Last edited:
Morning bump! Price is $2100 shipped, just need to free up some cash flow this thing is excellent. Price is crazy low for a 2080 max-q premium laptop.
 
Wednesday bump! Lowered to $1900 shipped! Really need to free up some cash flow for my new business. My loss your gain :).
 
