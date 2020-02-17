FS: Razer Blade Pro 17 Laptop 144Hz i7-9750H 16GB 1.5TB RTX2080 8GB SOLD!

DaveM
Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 17, 2002
- Messages
- 794
Up for sale is my Razer Blade Pro 17 laptop with the RTX 2080 graphics! This thing is a beast for gaming, plays high-end VR with ease. I'm consolidating my workstations into a single MacBook + eGPU setup so I'm selling this to free up some cash flow. I added a second NVME 1TB SSD, sabrent model which benchmarks right against the 970/980 Samsung.
Core i7-9750H 6-core 2.6ghz (4.5ghz Turbo)
16GB DDR4 2667mhz
512GB Samsung PM981 SSD
1TB Sabrent Rocket Pro SSD
GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q 8GB GDDR6
144Hz 1920x1080 Matte IPS
SOLD!
Thanks again guys!
Photos:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/w4cVk3CkwjdrDpFH8
Heatware:
https://www.heatware.com/u/20955/to
Core i7-9750H 6-core 2.6ghz (4.5ghz Turbo)
16GB DDR4 2667mhz
512GB Samsung PM981 SSD
1TB Sabrent Rocket Pro SSD
GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q 8GB GDDR6
144Hz 1920x1080 Matte IPS
SOLD!
Thanks again guys!
Photos:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/w4cVk3CkwjdrDpFH8
Heatware:
https://www.heatware.com/u/20955/to
Last edited: