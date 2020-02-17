FS: Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop 144Hz i7-9750H 16GB 1.5TB (512+1TB NVME) RTX2080 8GB $2100!

Up for sale is my Razer Blade Pro 17 laptop with the RTX 2080 graphics! This thing is a beast for gaming, plays high-end VR with ease. I'm consolidating my workstations into a single MacBook + eGPU setup so I'm selling this to free up some cash flow. I added a second NVME 1TB SSD, sabrent model which benchmarks right against the 970/980 Samsung.Core i7-9750H 6-core 2.6ghz (4.5ghz Turbo)16GB DDR4 2667mhz512GB Samsung PM981 SSD1TB Sabrent Rocket Pro SSDGeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q 8GB GDDR6144Hz 1920x1080 Matte IPSThanks again guys!Photos:Heatware: