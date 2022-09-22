FS: Razer Blade Advanced 15 - XPS 13 2 in 1 - 980 Pro 2TB

Have several items for sale here, so here we go:RBA 15 - i7 10875H, 32gb ram, 2070 Super, 1TB (WD SN750), 300HZ FHD. I used a BIOS programmer to unlock undervolting, I ran it at -120mv CPU, -90mv cache. Because I liked it very silent, I usually ran it on lower tdp power settings, temps were always in the mid 70's for GPU, and lower 80's max for CPU. Serious gaming was done on my desktop, I usually played older single player games on the Blade, as usually it's job was just WFH duties. 'I've included photos of the interior, I have never once run compress air through the HSF, wanted to show how clean it was inside. I bought a "hardly used" laptop on ebay once, I was shocked by the amount of dirt, hair and smell of smoke, so gross.Blade obviously has a dbrand skin on the lid. Will ship with original box, oem charger, razer branded sleeve.Asking $825shipped OBONext up is my wife's XPS 13 2-1 7390 (i7 ice lake, 500gb, 16gb, 16:10)It was her bring from home work PC at a healthcare practice. She used it only to enter data into their EMR. They finally provided decent laptops, so she's switching over and we have no use for this at home. I'd say excellent condition, it does have a tiny pin head size nick on the lid near the hinge, you should be able to see it in the photos. Also, a problem with the original run of these was that the rubber feet would come off. Dell couldn't provide us with replacement so we just bought some beefier ones on Amazon and slapped those on. Incredibly bright screen, 500+ nits. OEM charger.Asking SOLDSamsung 980 Pro 2TBWas included in a laptop I purchased used, but I have no need for it's capacity or speed. 100% life showing.$180 shippedIf someone buys both laptops, I'll toss in a Sony Vaio Z! $2,000 laptop 10 years ago,(i7 2620M, 4gb, burple, 256gb (128gb X 2, currently in raid 0, so 128gb showing) Replaced the battery not so long ago. Has HDMI and the elusive VGA port!Pictures here:Heat: