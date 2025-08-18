FS: Razer Blade 15 OLED

AthlonXP
I have for sale in great condition a Razer Blade 15 OLED Model. I will get some pics posted shortly, the laptop is in really good condition and has the following specs:
CPU: Core i9-12900H
GPU: RTX 3070ti
RAM: 2x 16GB DDR5 4800
HDD: 1TB Samsung NVME SSD (There is room for another m.2 ssd)
Screen: 15.6 inch OLED QHD, 240Z, 2560x1440 native resolution screen with 1ms response time.
I was looking to get $1100 shipped or best offer for it.
