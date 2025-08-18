FS: Razer Blade 15 OLED + Razer Blade 14 (2024 Model)

AthlonXP
I have for sale in great condition a Razer Blade 15 OLED Model. The laptop is in really good condition and has the following specs:
CPU: Core i9-12900H
GPU: RTX 3070ti
RAM: 2x 16GB DDR5 4800
HDD: 1TB Samsung NVME SSD (There is room for another m.2 ssd)
Screen: 15.6 inch OLED QHD, 240Z, 2560x1440 native resolution screen with 1ms response time.
I was looking to get $880 shipped or best offer for it.
The other Laptop I have (will post pics shortly) is a pristine Razer Blade 14 (2024), The specs for this one are:
CPU: Ryzen 9 8945HS
GPU: 8GB RTX 4070
RAM: 2x 16GB DDR5
SSD: 1TB NVME SSD
Screen: 14 inch QHD+ Screen
I am looking to get $1250 shipped or best off for this one.
If you want both laptops I can do $1950 shipped for both!
