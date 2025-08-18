  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Razer Blade 15 OLED + Razer Blade 14 (2024 Model)

I have for sale in great condition a Razer Blade 15 OLED Model. The laptop is in really good condition and has the following specs:

CPU: Core i9-12900H
GPU: RTX 3070ti
RAM: 2x 16GB DDR5 4800
HDD: 1TB Samsung NVME SSD (There is room for another m.2 ssd)
Screen: 15.6 inch OLED QHD, 240Z, 2560x1440 native resolution screen with 1ms response time.


I was looking to get $880 shipped or best offer for it.


The other Laptop I have (will post pics shortly) is a pristine Razer Blade 14 (2024), The specs for this one are:

CPU: Ryzen 9 8945HS
GPU: 8GB RTX 4070
RAM: 2x 16GB DDR5
SSD: 1TB NVME SSD
Screen: 14 inch QHD+ Screen

I am looking to get $1250 shipped or best off for this one.



If you want both laptops I can do $1950 shipped for both!
 

