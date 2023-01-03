FS: Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX3080 & Alienware 38 AW3821DW

Category Specification Operating System Free update to Windows 11 when available. *Comes with Windows 10 Home Processor 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-11800H 8 Cores (2.3 GHz / 4.6 GHz) Graphics · Discrete: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™3080 (8 GB GDDR6 VRAM)

· Integrated: Intel® UHD Graphics Graphic Features Maximum Graphics Power up to 105 W

Boost Clock up to 1365 MHz

NVIDIA CUDA® Cores - 6144

NVIDIA GPU Boost™ 2.0

NVIDIA Advanced Optimus™ Technology

NVIDIA Whisper Mode

NVIDIA Resizable BAR

2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores

3rd Gen Tensor Cores

VR Ready Display 15.6" FHD 360 Hz, 100% SRGB, 2 ms, individually factory calibrated Storage 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe Memory 32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz dual-channel memory (slotted) Expandable to 64 GB Battery And Adaptor · Built-in 80 WHr rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery

· 230 W power adapter x2 Keyboard · Anti-Ghosting

· Per-Key Backlighting, powered by Razer Chroma™ Touchpad Precision glass touchpad Connectivity Intel® Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Webcam 1080p IR Hello Input & Output · 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 (USB-C™)

· 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, Supports Power Delivery 3 (15 W)

· 3 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2

· 1x UHS-III SD Card Reader

· 1x HDMI 2.1

· 1x DisplayPort (via USB-C Alt-DP) Audio · Stereo 2.0 | 2 Speakers

· 3.5 mm Combo-Jack

· 4-mic array

· THX® Spatial Audio Additional Features · Intel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT) security embedded, sTPM 2.0

· Windows Cortana: Yes Finish Anodized Black, backlit green Razer logo Approx. Dimensions · H: 0.67 in / 16.99 mm

· D: 9.25 in / 235 mm

· W: 13.98 in / 355 mm Approx. Weight 2.01 kg / 4.40 lbs

As the title says. I am looking to unload this beast of a laptop, looking to downsize to something else. I am also throwing in an extra 230w power adapter. $1500 or best offer.I also have an Alienware 38 AW3821DW, still has the advanced exchange warranty on it that I can transfer over. I no longer have the box so I can only do a local pickup (Alexandria VA). Looking to get $700 for it.Here are the full specs:Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX3080 11th Gen i7 1TB SSD 32GB RAM 360Hz FHD