FS: Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX3080 & Alienware 38 AW3821DW

As the title says. I am looking to unload this beast of a laptop, looking to downsize to something else. I am also throwing in an extra 230w power adapter. $1500 or best offer.
I also have an Alienware 38 AW3821DW, still has the advanced exchange warranty on it that I can transfer over. I no longer have the box so I can only do a local pickup (Alexandria VA). Looking to get $700 for it.
Here are the full specs:
Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX3080 11th Gen i7 1TB SSD 32GB RAM 360Hz FHD
|Category
|Specification
|Operating System
|Free update to Windows 11 when available. *Comes with Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-11800H 8 Cores (2.3 GHz / 4.6 GHz)
|Graphics
|· Discrete: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™3080 (8 GB GDDR6 VRAM)
· Integrated: Intel® UHD Graphics
|Graphic Features
|Maximum Graphics Power up to 105 W
Boost Clock up to 1365 MHz
NVIDIA CUDA® Cores - 6144
NVIDIA GPU Boost™ 2.0
NVIDIA Advanced Optimus™ Technology
NVIDIA Whisper Mode
NVIDIA Resizable BAR
2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores
3rd Gen Tensor Cores
VR Ready
|Display
|15.6" FHD 360 Hz, 100% SRGB, 2 ms, individually factory calibrated
|Storage
|1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe
|Memory
|32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz dual-channel memory (slotted)
|Expandable to 64 GB
|Battery And Adaptor
|· Built-in 80 WHr rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery
· 230 W power adapter x2
|Keyboard
|· Anti-Ghosting
· Per-Key Backlighting, powered by Razer Chroma™
|Touchpad
|Precision glass touchpad
|Connectivity
|Intel® Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Webcam
|1080p IR Hello
|Input & Output
|· 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 (USB-C™)
· 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, Supports Power Delivery 3 (15 W)
· 3 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2
· 1x UHS-III SD Card Reader
· 1x HDMI 2.1
· 1x DisplayPort (via USB-C Alt-DP)
|Audio
|· Stereo 2.0 | 2 Speakers
· 3.5 mm Combo-Jack
· 4-mic array
· THX® Spatial Audio
|Additional Features
|· Intel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT) security embedded, sTPM 2.0
· Windows Cortana: Yes
|Finish
|Anodized Black, backlit green Razer logo
|Approx. Dimensions
|· H: 0.67 in / 16.99 mm
· D: 9.25 in / 235 mm
· W: 13.98 in / 355 mm
|Approx. Weight
|2.01 kg / 4.40 lbs
