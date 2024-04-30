FS: Razer Blade 15 Advanced Laptop 3080 QHD - NJ

Razer Blade 15 Advanced 2021
i7 10875H
32GB
1TB (Recently installed) + 512GB NVME SSDs
Nvidia 3080 8GB
15” 2560x1440 240hz Screen
Dbrand Skinned
Original AC Adapter
$840 cash local from Hamilton, NJ 08619
$820 cash local without secondary 512GB
Great and reliable laptop, I just don't have time to game on it with a new baby. Great condition with little wear, 1 little imperfection on side of laptop as shown in pictures, bottom lid has a few small scratches (nothing major) but are covered up with the Dbrand Skin. Thoroughly tested with games and 3Dmark (have a video of a 3dmark run). Recently installed a new 1TB Hynix SSD, disk info on timestamps. Comes with original power brick, clean recovery from Razer's recovery image. Any questions please ask, thank you.
Timestamps:
View: https://imgur.com/a/XW3vSlp
i7 10875H
32GB
1TB (Recently installed) + 512GB NVME SSDs
Nvidia 3080 8GB
15” 2560x1440 240hz Screen
Dbrand Skinned
Original AC Adapter
$840 cash local from Hamilton, NJ 08619
$820 cash local without secondary 512GB
Great and reliable laptop, I just don't have time to game on it with a new baby. Great condition with little wear, 1 little imperfection on side of laptop as shown in pictures, bottom lid has a few small scratches (nothing major) but are covered up with the Dbrand Skin. Thoroughly tested with games and 3Dmark (have a video of a 3dmark run). Recently installed a new 1TB Hynix SSD, disk info on timestamps. Comes with original power brick, clean recovery from Razer's recovery image. Any questions please ask, thank you.
Timestamps:
View: https://imgur.com/a/XW3vSlp
Last edited: