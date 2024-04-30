FS: Razer Blade 15 Advanced Laptop 3080 QHD - NJ *Updated*

Razer Blade 15 Advanced 2021
i7 10875H
32GB
1TB (Recently installed) + 512GB NVME SSDs
Nvidia 3080 8GB
15” 2560x1440 240hz Screen
Dbrand Skinned
Original AC Adapter

$850 cash local from Hamilton, NJ 08619
$825 cash local without secondary 512GB

Great condition and reliable laptop. Just had a new baby = not enough time to game.

Timestamps:
View: https://imgur.com/a/XW3vSlp
 
