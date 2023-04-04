FS: Razer Blade 15 Advanced 240hz, 2070 Max w/ 3 year Accidental warranty $675 Shipped

S

Swift_OwL

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
284
Razer blade 15 $675.00 Shipped
20230411_184040.jpg



Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7-9750H 6 Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, 15.6" FHD 1080p 240Hz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD​

This exact laptop
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07QX9JSJ2/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1

I purchase this laptop May 15th 2022. I purchased from amazon. I have probably used this laptop maybe 10 times. Reason being is, I have a bunch of razer laptops. Have my 13 inches for home and work. Then I have my 14 inch for travel. This 15 inch stays on the desk and never gets touched.

It still has an extended warranty on it. Its good until June 2025. I am able to transfer the warranty.

Plan Details​

Coverage Ends 06/09/2025​

2 years, 45 days remaining
Screenshot 2023-04-18 185847.jpg


All prices are paypal F&F.


Heres my heat
https://www.heatware.com/u/87377/to
 
Last edited:
Zoop99

Zoop99

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 13, 2012
Messages
1,429
Swift_OwL said:
I am selling a few parts that have been sitting in my closet. Maybe someone will find some use for them.

32gb ddr4 Trident Royal Gold 3600Mhz, dual kit cl16 80.00 Shipped
View attachment 561671

Razer blade 15 $750.00 Shipped
View attachment 563630


Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop 2019: Intel Core i7-9750H 6 Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, 15.6" FHD 1080p 240Hz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD​

This exact laptop
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07QX9JSJ2/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1

I purchase this laptop May 15th 2022. I purchased from amazon. I have probably used this laptop maybe 10 times. Reason being is, I have a bunch of razer laptops. Have my 13 inches for home and work. Then I have my 14 inch for travel. This 15 inch stays on the desk and never gets touched.

It still has an extended warranty on it. Its good until June 2025. I am able to transfer the warranty if you would like. It would be the cost of the transfer, because I can get the remaing time I have left on warranty amount back to me.

Plan Details​

Coverage Ends 06/09/2025​

2 years, 58 days remaining


MOBO SOLD LOCALLY

Selling 3090 ti asus Tuf oc. 780.00 SOLD LOCALLY

870 Qvo 2tb 65.00 SOLD LOCALLY

860 qvo 2tb 60.00 SOLD LOCALLY

SOLD 970 evo plus 2tb 85.00 SOLD on Hardocp



All prices are paypal F&F.


Heres my heat
https://www.heatware.com/u/87377/to
Click to expand...
Price for razer?
 
S

Swift_OwL

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
284
Yes, its charged through usb-c. I had it pluged up to a usb-c dock. I would get back a little over 100 for the warranty. So 100 if you would like the warranty. Its through upsie. Warranty all my expensive electronics and headphones through them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top