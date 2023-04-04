FS: Razer Blade 15 Advanced 240hz, 2070 Max w/ 3 year Accidental warranty $675 Shipped

Razer blade 15 $675.00 Shipped
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07QX9JSJ2/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
I purchase this laptop May 15th 2022. I purchased from amazon. I have probably used this laptop maybe 10 times. Reason being is, I have a bunch of razer laptops. Have my 13 inches for home and work. Then I have my 14 inch for travel. This 15 inch stays on the desk and never gets touched.
It still has an extended warranty on it. Its good until June 2025. I am able to transfer the warranty.
All prices are paypal F&F.
Heres my heat
https://www.heatware.com/u/87377/to
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7-9750H 6 Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, 15.6" FHD 1080p 240Hz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSDThis exact laptop
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07QX9JSJ2/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
I purchase this laptop May 15th 2022. I purchased from amazon. I have probably used this laptop maybe 10 times. Reason being is, I have a bunch of razer laptops. Have my 13 inches for home and work. Then I have my 14 inch for travel. This 15 inch stays on the desk and never gets touched.
It still has an extended warranty on it. Its good until June 2025. I am able to transfer the warranty.
Plan Details
Coverage Ends 06/09/20252 years, 45 days remaining
All prices are paypal F&F.
Heres my heat
https://www.heatware.com/u/87377/to
Last edited: