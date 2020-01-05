FS: Razer Blade 15 2019 w/Optical Keys + Alienware M15 R2 + Ryzen 9 3950x

Razer Blade 15 2019 RTX 2070 Optical Key Model



Technical Details



Screen Size 15.6 inches

Max Screen Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels

Processor 4.6 GHz Core i7 Family

RAM 16 GB DDR4

Memory Speed 2667 MHz

Hard Drive Flash Memory Solid State

Chipset Brand NVIDIA

Card Description Dedicated RTX 2070

Graphics Card Ram Size 8 GB

Wireless Type Bluetooth, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Number of USB 3.0 Ports 2

Brand Name Razer

Series Blade 15

Hardware Platform PC

Operating System Windows 10

Item Weight 4.26 pounds

Product Dimensions 14 x 0.8 x 9.2 inches

Item Dimensions L x W x H 13.98 x 0.78 x 9.25 inches

Processor Brand Intel

Processor Count 6

Computer Memory Type DDR4 SDRAM

Flash Memory Size 16.00

Hard Drive Interface Solid State

Hard Drive Rotational Speed 0.1 RPM

Optical Drive Type No Optical Drive

Batteries 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)





I am looking to get $1850 shipped or best offer for it.







Laptop #2:



Alienware M15 R2 RTX 2060 Model



Specifications:

9th Generation Intel Core i7 9750h (6 Core, 12MB Cache, up to 4. 5GHz w/ Turbo Boost)

15.6 inch Fhd (1920 x 1080) 144Hertz 9ms 300 nits 72 percent Color gamut + Tobii tracking technology

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 (OC ready)

16GB, 2x8GB, DDR4 2666MHz

2TB PCIe M. 2 SSD (Samsung PM981)+ 1TB M.2 SSD (Samsung 860)

Improved Alienware Series Keyboard with per key RGB LED AlienFX lighting English

Includes 3x Type A USB 3.1, 1x Thunderbolt 3 port

76Wh battery (6 Cell)

7. 1 Digital audio Out using HDMI out connection/ No speaker

Advanced eye tracking

