FS: Razer Blade 15 2019 w/Optical Keys + Alienware M15 R2 + Ryzen 9 3950x

    Clearing out laptops I do not use. The Razer is brand new in box and was an exchange so the fully warranty is intact and new on the unit. The Alienware laptop's warranty is good until 12/4/2020. I have some options I will offer as I can add a 2TB NVME SSD to the Razer or set you up with 2x 2TB NVME SSD's with the Alienware M15R2.

    https://www.heatware.com/u/1775/to


    Laptop #1:

    Razer Blade 15 2019 RTX 2070 Optical Key Model

    Technical Details

    Screen Size 15.6 inches
    Max Screen Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
    Processor 4.6 GHz Core i7 Family
    RAM 16 GB DDR4
    Memory Speed 2667 MHz
    Hard Drive Flash Memory Solid State
    Chipset Brand NVIDIA
    Card Description Dedicated RTX 2070
    Graphics Card Ram Size 8 GB
    Wireless Type Bluetooth, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
    Number of USB 3.0 Ports 2
    Brand Name Razer
    Series Blade 15
    Hardware Platform PC
    Operating System Windows 10
    Item Weight 4.26 pounds
    Product Dimensions 14 x 0.8 x 9.2 inches
    Item Dimensions L x W x H 13.98 x 0.78 x 9.25 inches
    Processor Brand Intel
    Processor Count 6
    Computer Memory Type DDR4 SDRAM
    Flash Memory Size 16.00
    Hard Drive Interface Solid State
    Hard Drive Rotational Speed 0.1 RPM
    Optical Drive Type No Optical Drive
    Batteries 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)


    I am looking to get $1850 shipped or best offer for it.



    Laptop #2:

    Alienware M15 R2 RTX 2060 Model

    Specifications:
    • 9th Generation Intel Core i7 9750h (6 Core, 12MB Cache, up to 4. 5GHz w/ Turbo Boost)
    • 15.6 inch Fhd (1920 x 1080) 144Hertz 9ms 300 nits 72 percent Color gamut + Tobii tracking technology
    • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 (OC ready)
    • 16GB, 2x8GB, DDR4 2666MHz
    • 2TB PCIe M. 2 SSD (Samsung PM981)+ 1TB M.2 SSD (Samsung 860)
    • Improved Alienware Series Keyboard with per key RGB LED AlienFX lighting English
    • Includes 3x Type A USB 3.1, 1x Thunderbolt 3 port
    • 76Wh battery (6 Cell)
    • 7. 1 Digital audio Out using HDMI out connection/ No speaker
    • Advanced eye tracking
    I am looking to get $1700 shipped or best offer for this unit.


    Now I can swap out the 1TB SSD in the Alienware and put in another 2TB NVME, they will be matching models so you can run them in Raid 0 if you want. $200 extra for that.

    IMG_6290.jpg IMG_6291.jpg




    FS: Retail AMD Ryzen 9 3950x $800 shipped

    The processor is brand new in box.
     
