FS: Raspi 4B 1GB (New in box) + Case + 32GB MicroSD // Raspi 3B 1GB + Case + 32GB MicroSD // Pi Camera Module 5MP 1080p OV5647

Local pickup in NJ near zipcode 07067
Up for sale is a set of RasiPi 4B (with black case) and a Raspi 3B (red case) (both 1GB RAM) each. Will include a 32GB MicroSD Card with each. Pi Camera Module 5MP 1080p OV5647 comes with a ~19.5 inch cable. Cases are 3D printed.
Info on the Picam: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BLZ98RW1

Will sell the entire set for $70 shipped, or send an offer.

Will add more to the list as I get more pictures.
1755436871624.png


1755437444024.png
1755437456241.png


1755437472537.png


1755437539276.png
1755437518943.png


1755437649427.png
 
