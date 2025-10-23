  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS - Raspberry Pi's

B

Burticus

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Nov 7, 2005
Messages
5,454
Found a couple older functional Raspberry's in a drawer. Don't need them so someone else can give them a good home. Prices include shipping.



Raspberry Pi 2 Model B 1.1 + clear acrylic case + 8gb microsd card in original box with manual. MicroUSB to USB-A power cable. No power brick. Used it for Retropie and Kodi. $25

Raspberry Pi Zero 1.3, no case board only in static bag. MicroUSB to USB-A power cable. No microsd card. No power brick. $12.
OPTIONAL for the Zero = micro-hdmi to hdmi cable, micro-usb to usb-A female adapter (I used this for keyboard or USB hub). + $5 These cables did not come with I had to purchase separately.

Paypal F&F or G&S + fees. My heatware is in my sig.

Let mw know if any questions.
 
