FS - Raspberry Pi's + headphones

Found a couple older functional Raspberry's in a drawer. Don't need them so someone else can give them a good home. Prices include shipping.







Raspberry Pi 2 Model B 1.1 + clear acrylic case + 8gb microsd card in original box with manual. MicroUSB to USB-A power cable. No power brick. Used it for Retropie and Kodi. $25



Raspberry Pi Zero 1.3, no case board only in static bag. MicroUSB to USB-A power cable. No microsd card. No power brick. $12.

OPTIONAL for the Zero = micro-hdmi to hdmi cable, micro-usb to usb-A female adapter (I used this for keyboard or USB hub). + $5 These cables did not come with I had to purchase separately.



Paypal F&F or G&S + fees. My heatware is in my sig.



Let mw know if any questions.









Headphones, take your pick. $10 each + shipping



MORPHEUS 360 Tremors Bluetooth on-ear wirelesss headphones w/ mic (Black)



new - open box (not used, opened box to look at them)



Comes with a usb charging cable (no power brick) and an aux 3.5mm audio cable



PHILIPS FS3M folding wired on-ear headphones w/mic (black) (3.5mm)



new - open box (not used, opened box to look at them)



GAMESTERGEAR Cruiser wired gaming headset w/detachable mic(3.5mm)



NEW unopened

comes with audio splitter cable if you need separate mic/speaker plugs