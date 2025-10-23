FS - Raspberry Pi's + headphones

Found a couple older functional Raspberry's in a drawer. Don't need them so someone else can give them a good home. Prices include shipping.
Raspberry Pi 2 Model B 1.1 + clear acrylic case + 8gb microsd card in original box with manual. MicroUSB to USB-A power cable. No power brick. Used it for Retropie and Kodi. $25
Raspberry Pi Zero 1.3, no case board only in static bag. MicroUSB to USB-A power cable. No microsd card. No power brick. $12.
OPTIONAL for the Zero = micro-hdmi to hdmi cable, micro-usb to usb-A female adapter (I used this for keyboard or USB hub). + $5 These cables did not come with I had to purchase separately.
Paypal F&F or G&S + fees. My heatware is in my sig.
Let mw know if any questions.
Headphones, take your pick. $10 each + shipping
***
MORPHEUS 360 Tremors Bluetooth on-ear wirelesss headphones w/ mic (Black)
new - open box (not used, opened box to look at them)
Comes with a usb charging cable (no power brick) and an aux 3.5mm audio cable
***
PHILIPS FS3M folding wired on-ear headphones w/mic (black) (3.5mm)
new - open box (not used, opened box to look at them)
***
GAMESTERGEAR Cruiser wired gaming headset w/detachable mic(3.5mm)
NEW unopened
comes with audio splitter cable if you need separate mic/speaker plugs
