FS - Raspberry Pi's, headphones, Amazon Echo inputs, and MORE! *FREE SHIPPING*

I'm open to combo box offers, to combine items and cut down on shipping. Talk to me!!!


Found a couple older functional Raspberry's in a drawer. Don't need them so someone else can give them a good home. Prices include shipping.

Raspberry Pi 2 Model B 1.1 + clear acrylic case + 8gb microsd card in original box with manual. MicroUSB to USB-A power cable. No power brick. Used it for Retropie and Kodi. $25

Raspberry Pi Zero 1.3, no case board only in static bag. MicroUSB to USB-A power cable. No microsd card. No power brick. $12.
OPTIONAL for the Zero = micro-hdmi to hdmi cable, micro-usb to usb-A female adapter (I used this for keyboard or USB hub). + $5 These cables did not come with I had to purchase separately.

Paypal F&F or G&S + fees. My heatware is in my sig.

Let mw know if any questions.




Headphones, take your pick. $10 each, includes shipping to lower 48.

***
MORPHEUS 360 Tremors Bluetooth on-ear wirelesss headphones w/ mic (Black)

new - open box (not used, opened box to look at them)

Comes with a usb charging cable (no power brick) and an aux 3.5mm audio cable

***
PHILIPS FS3M folding wired on-ear headphones w/mic (black) (3.5mm)

new - open box (not used, opened box to look at them)

***
GAMESTERGEAR Cruiser wired gaming headset w/detachable mic(3.5mm)

NEW unopened
comes with audio splitter cable if you need separate mic/speaker plugs

**How about both Echo devices for $15 shipped?

Amazon Echo Auto (v1, mn= bp39cn) + magnetic air vent mount : new, open box. Bought this a couple years ago, took it out of the box and looked at it, but I never used it.
$15 price drop = $10

Amazon Echo Input (bluetooth mn=c1125p) : used, xlnt condition with box, usb cable and 3.5mm audio cable, missing usb power adapter. I used this for a while primarily as a bluetooth receiver to stream music from my phone to an amp. I lost the power adapter or it got stolen to use on some other device, but not hard to come by.
$15 price drop = $10

TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi LED 60W color light bulb v2 (mn=LB130/E26) : used, xlnt condition. Original box + instructions. Works with Alexa or Google, or standalone using the Kasa app. Cool RGB light bulb for mood lighting fits into standard light bulb socket. These are 18 on Amz
$10

RGB Gaming Keyboard (NPET K10, black, https://dgnpet.com/products/npet-k10-gaming-keyboard-usb-wired-floating-keyboard) : New, open box. I plugged it in once to test the RGB lights but never used it. I honestly don't remember buying this thing, LOL. They are $25 new on Amz.
$10
 

