FS: Random Stuff, OTG, AUX, Sim Adapters, 771 Adapters, etc..

Take Your Pick, Combine Shipping on Multiple items!
Brand New Jack Daniels & Jim Beam Lighters. I have 80 Jack and 3 Jim
Limited Time! $8.00 ea shipped with tracking withing te US
Jack_zpsqnrhkle2.jpg

Nano SIM To Micro & Standard Card Adapter Converter Professional Quality Plus Eject Tools
$5.00 shipped with tracking within the US
1_zpssxrkghfj.jpg

HTB135gASYvpK1RjSZFqq6AXUVXaN_zpstlizktj1.jpg

Keweisi USB Charger Doctor Mobile Power Detector Tester
$6.50 Shipped within the US
5_zps2byeiexb.jpg


Android Shape OTG Adapters.
Available Colors: White, Black, Yellow, Orange, Green, Blue
$3.50 for a pair shipped.
android%20otg_zpsfklc1awu.jpg

6%20Color_zps4watvbxo.jpg

HTB1adsDKXXXXXXtXpXXq6xXFXXXx_zpsuecg7arc.jpg

HTB1P22cHXXXXXXaXpXXq6xXFXXXy_zpsuue8febf.jpg

Paypal, Venmo & Money Orders Only
Heat: Fastvan67
eBay: Fastvan (over 5500 positive feedback)
Paypal: Yeawellso AT aol.com
 

Sorry. Not any more. I have some on order though. Were you looking for single or dual purpose cutter?
 
J

Jawadali

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 2, 2003
Messages
1,350
I didn't have preference, as long as it could cut a micro SIM to a Nano SIM.

I was anticipating getting a phone that required a Nano SIM, but that may not end up being the case. I was mainly curious, since you had a lot of other Phone/SIM accessories.
 
