FS: random older server stuff

Cleaning out some old server bits and pieces as I upgrade my NAS and VM node. Prefer paypal. Tons of heat under Machupo. All prices / obo. Old Proliant G6 pull (mATX A81TR3 mobo, Intel X3430, 4x 2GB PC3-10600E) - $40 + shipping Supermicro PWS-203-1H 80+ Gold 1U 200W PSU - $50 + shipping X-media dual 1gbe network card (half height bracket) - $10 + shipping Supermicro AOC-SGP-i4 quad 1gbe network card (half height and full height bracket) - $50 + shipping Neousys POE334LP quad POE+ 1gbe network card (half height bracket) - $175 + shipping 32GB (4x 8GB sticks) of PC3L-12800E (1.35v ECC unbuffered) - $80 + shipping 4x sunon 80mm fans (EE80251B1-0000-G99) - $10 + shipping for all 4 Also, not server stuff: 2x Western Digital Blue m.2 SSDs 250GB each - $50 + shipping each Dell TB16 thunderbolt 3 dock - $75 + shipping More to get added as I keep cleaning out the extra room in the basement.