FS: random older server stuff

    Cleaning out some old server bits and pieces as I upgrade my NAS and VM node. Prefer paypal. Tons of heat under Machupo. All prices / obo.


    Old Proliant G6 pull (mATX A81TR3 mobo, Intel X3430, 4x 2GB PC3-10600E) - $40 + shipping

    Supermicro PWS-203-1H 80+ Gold 1U 200W PSU - $50 + shipping

    X-media dual 1gbe network card (half height bracket) - $10 + shipping

    Supermicro AOC-SGP-i4 quad 1gbe network card (half height and full height bracket) - $50 + shipping

    Neousys POE334LP quad POE+ 1gbe network card (half height bracket) - $175 + shipping

    32GB (4x 8GB sticks) of PC3L-12800E (1.35v ECC unbuffered) - $80 + shipping

    4x sunon 80mm fans (EE80251B1-0000-G99) - $10 + shipping for all 4


    Also, not server stuff:

    2x Western Digital Blue m.2 SSDs 250GB each - $50 + shipping each

    Dell TB16 thunderbolt 3 dock - $75 + shipping



    More to get added as I keep cleaning out the extra room in the basement.
     
