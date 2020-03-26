FS: Random Extra Parts: Current Part Types: PSU, CPUs, NAS, ITX Case

Vengance_01
All prices are best offers. Open on price but please keep these requests to PM only. Low balls will be ignored.
Heat under jflogerzi Heatware Feedback
Selling individually but will sell as combo's. PM with questions
All items ship via USPS 2-3 day
msi p67a-gd65 ATX Motherboard 35$ shipped
Notes: Everything works expect for the sound card green jack on the Mobo. No IO or extras included. Only thing is a USB 3.0 PCI Bracket adapter will be included.
Intel 2500K OEM/Bare Chip 30$ shipped
Ran at 4.0GHZ in the above Mobo 24/7 and ran up to 4.4GHZ for benches. With any O/Cs no guarantees to new owner. 100% still works
Intel Pentium G1820 Retail box. Add 5$ for OEM Heatsink. Ran stock in my Plex server before upgrading to a 4440S Core i5
30$ shipped or 35$ for heatsink.
6GB Kingston Hyper X DDR3 PC 1600 4x4GB Kits 30$ shipped per Kit or 55$ for both
Ran at rated speed only due to above board not liking to O/C with all 4 dimms populated. Will only sell in 8GB kits or all 16GB together
Corsair RM 850 Power Supply 80$ shipped
This was used during the mining craze to power this system and 2 290X cards. All cables will be included.
Unifi 60 Watt 8 Port POE Swich. I have been using it for about 9 months but I move all my equipment into a network rack and need more ports than this switch
85$ shipped. Will include original box and serial will match the box.
