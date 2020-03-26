FS: Random Extra Parts: Current Part Types: PSU, CPUs, NAS, ITX Case

V

Vengance_01

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2001
Messages
6,096
All prices are best offers. Open on price but please keep these requests to PM only. Low balls will be ignored.

Heat under jflogerzi Heatware Feedback

Selling individually but will sell as combo's. PM with questions
All items ship via USPS 2-3 day

msi p67a-gd65 ATX Motherboard 35$ shipped
Notes: Everything works expect for the sound card green jack on the Mobo. No IO or extras included. Only thing is a USB 3.0 PCI Bracket adapter will be included.

Intel 2500K OEM/Bare Chip 30$ shipped
Ran at 4.0GHZ in the above Mobo 24/7 and ran up to 4.4GHZ for benches. With any O/Cs no guarantees to new owner. 100% still works

Intel Pentium G1820 Retail box. Add 5$ for OEM Heatsink. Ran stock in my Plex server before upgrading to a 4440S Core i5
30$ shipped or 35$ for heatsink.

16GB Kingston Hyper X DDR3 PC 1600 4x4GB Kits 30$ shipped per Kit or 55$ for both
Ran at rated speed only due to above board not liking to O/C with all 4 dimms populated. Will only sell in 8GB kits or all 16GB together

Corsair RM 850 Power Supply 80$ shipped
This was used during the mining craze to power this system and 2 290X cards. All cables will be included.

Unifi 60 Watt 8 Port POE Swich. I have been using it for about 9 months but I move all my equipment into a network rack and need more ports than this switch
85$ shipped. Will include original box and serial will match the box.
 

Attachments

Last edited:
V

Vengance_01

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2001
Messages
6,096
Bump to the top. Need to help offset my new budget am4 build for VR and couch gaming
 
V

Vengance_01

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2001
Messages
6,096
Bump to the tippy top. Will be adding the following soon to the official post but here is a sneak peak. Still working out prices but if interested just PM and I will make sure you get first crack at the items

-HP ProLiant MicroServer NL36 with modded bios to support 5 drives and windows server 2012R2 fix. All sleds will be included with a 5 1/2 to 3.5 adapter for the 5th drive and key for front door lock. Includes 8GB udimm ECC Kingston Ram. No drives included
https://www.cnet.com/products/hp-pr...hlon-ii-neo-n36l-1-3-ghz-monitor-none-series/

-Antec ISK Series ISK 300-150 Black Modified to allow for larger heatsinks and still retain HDD and slim cdrom mounting. (case, PSU, stock Fan, and stand included) PM for questions about modifications. Ran a Noctua Noctua NH-L9x65
https://www.newegg.com/black-antec-isk-series-mini-itx-desktop/p/N82E16811129080

-Intel 4440S OEM socket 1150. bare chip only. Currently in HTPC but scored a nice deal on a 4790K so this chip needs to go
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...-4440s-processor-6m-cache-up-to-3-30-ghz.html
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top