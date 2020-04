FS: Random Extra Parts: Current Part Types: PSU, CPU,Unifi 60 watt 8 port POE Switch

msi p67a-gd65 ATX Motherboard 35$ shipped

Notes: Everything works expect for the sound card green jack on the Mobo. No IO or extras included. Only thing is a USB 3.0 PCI Bracket adapter will be included.

6GB Kingston Hyper X DDR3 PC 1600 4x4GB Kits 30$ shipped per Kit or 55$ for both

Ran at rated speed only due to above board not liking to O/C with all 4 dimms populated. Will only sell in 8GB kits or all 16GB together

All prices are best offers. Open on price but please keep these requests to PM only. Low balls will be ignored.Heat under jflogerzi Heatware Feedback Selling individually but will sell as combo's. PM with questionsAll items ship via USPS 2-3 dayIntel 2500K OEM/Bare Chip 30$ shippedRan at 4.0GHZ in the above Mobo 24/7 and ran up to 4.4GHZ for benches. With any O/Cs no guarantees to new owner. 100% still worksCorsair RM 850 Power Supply 80$ shippedThis was used during the mining craze to power this system and 2 290X cards. All cables will be included.Unifi 60 Watt 8 Port POE Swich. I have been using it for about 9 months but I move all my equipment into a network rack and need more ports than this switch85$ shipped. Will include original box and serial will match the box.