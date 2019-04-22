FS -- RAM/SSD/Headphones/Pixel2

For Sale: (CONUS) [I attempt to ship USPS Priority whenever possible. FedEx upon request. Sig Req $5 Surcharge]


All items are tested working before I send them, I also offer a 3 day period from delivery timestamp to verify your purchase is as expected!

If it is not up to your expectations when it arrives, ship it back (at your cost) and I will offer a full refund! :)

Used Phone:

Google Pixel 2 - Unlocked - $110 Shipped (Powers on, wife just upgraded, no cracks, pictures below)


Used SSDs: (All formatted, verified in CDM as healthy)

2x 500GB SSD Samsung Evo 840 $75 shipped each

1x 500GB SSD Crucial (BX100) $70 shipped each

1x 480GB SSD Crucial (M500) $65 shipped each

1x 1TB SSD Samsung Evo 840 $115 shipped each

1x 1TB SSD Samsung Evo 850 $120 shipped each

1x 1TB SSD Team Group (L5) $110 shipped each

1x 1TB SSD Crucial (BX100) $110 shipped each

1x 1TB M2 SSD (HP EX900) $110 shipped each

1x 2TB SSD Crucial (MX500) $190 shipped each

2x 2TB SSD Samsung Evo 860 $250 shipped each


Used DDR4 RAM Kits:

1x Trident Z RGB 32GB kit DDR4 2400mhz - $120 ea shipped
3x T-Force VulcanZ 16GB kits DDR4 3000mhz - $80 shipped
1x 16GB(4x4) Crucial Ballistix Sport 2400Mhz kits - 50$ Shipped each

Used DDR3 RAM Kits:

3x 16GB(2x8) Crucial Ballistix Elite 1866Mhz kits - 50$ Shipped each

CPU/MOBO Combo (Processor will ship pre-socketed)

1x ASUS Sabertooth x79 + 4930K - $150 Shipped

1x ASUS x99 Deluxe + 5960x - $275 Shipped

GPU (OEM, Paypal invoice will serve as your receipt for warranty)

1x RTX 2080 Gigabyte (GV-N2080GAMING OC-8GC) - $600 Shipped


Used Headphones:

2x Corsair Void Pro (One Red, one Black and Gray) $50 shipped each

Payment Type: PayPal
Heatware: shantarr(at)gmail(dot)com
 

Thanks! Yeah it's a great cooler and on that note, one of them sold today to a family member, one left!
 
I'm just commenting here as a placeholder, may need to purchase a GTX 970/980 in the near future and don't want to forget this! :LOL:

