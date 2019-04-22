FS -- RAM/SSD/Headphone

S

Shantarr

Mar 28, 2016
For Sale: (CONUS) [I attempt to ship USPS Priority whenever possible. FedEx upon request. Sig Req $5 Surcharge]


All items are tested working before I send them, I also offer a 3 day period from delivery timestamp to verify your purchase is as expected!

If it is not up to your expectations when it arrives, ship it back (at your cost) and I will offer a full refund! :)



Used SSDs:

2x 512GB~ SSD's $50 shipped each

2x 1TB SSD's Samsung Evo $115 shipped each

1x 1TB SSD Crucial $110 shipped each

1x 1TB SSD Team Group $110 shipped each

1x 1TB M2 ssd (HP I believe) $110 shipped each

2x 2TB SSD's Samsung Evo $225 shipped each


Used DDR4 RAM Kits:

1x Trident Z RGB 32GB kit DDR4 2400mhz - $120 ea shipped
3x Teamforce 16GB kits DDR4 3000mhz - $80 shipped


Used Headphones:

1x Audio Technica ATH-AD700 Headphones -- $40 shipped each

1x Corsair Void Pro $50 shipped each



-----


Will include pictures upon request.


Payment Type: PayPal
Heatware: shantarr(at)gmail(dot)com
 
Last edited:
Thanks! Yeah it's a great cooler and on that note, one of them sold today to a family member, one left!
 
janas19

Jan 20, 2012
I'm just commenting here as a placeholder, may need to purchase a GTX 970/980 in the near future and don't want to forget this! :LOL:

Shantarr said:
(GPU's used for authoring content, no time in the mines)

2x GTX 780 - $66 shipped

2x GTX 970 - $106 shipped

4x GTX 980 - $136 shipped

1x GTX 980Ti Classified - $186 shipped
