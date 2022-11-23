FS: RAM, GPU, Intel Mobo+CPU, Xbox 1X

Christmas is coming and the kids are gimme gimme gimme. I have extra stuff laying around (no longer hackintoshing) I'd like to unload. Normally I'd ebay but I'm tired of their $hit fees. Venmo or Paypal, either is fine. Baltimore-ish/Howard County if anyone is local.





Power Color RX 6900 XT

$500

Bulk packaging from Microcenter (included). Never mined. Bought it NIB at the worst time ($1300) but needed a Hackintosh compatible card.



ASUS Prime Z490A + Intel 10850K

$250

Don't have the original boxes but will be shipped in an appropriate motherboard box. Includes ASUS jumper block. Motherboard shield is built on. Never overclocked (I've always been 100% about stability). CPU is already installed.



G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4 - 128GB (4x32GB)

$250

Error free. Never overclocked. Never even XMP'd, ran it at stock Intel 2666 spec.





$850 ($150 discount) if you want all 3.





Listing separately:



Xbox One X 1TB - $150- Includes the original controller, HDMI and power. Very little use. Did most of my gaming on the original Xbox One, upgraded to the X and mostly sat idle.







Everything gets free priority shipping with tracking, insurance and signature-req. Everything will be well packed. Pics incoming.