FS: Radiators + gpu cards

280mm + 140mm radiators. EK copper CPU block. Radiators never used. Combo deal $100 PayPal shipped Priority Mail. I’ll include whatever spare fittings I find.1x Sapphire 79701x PowerColor 280X1x MSI 280XAll 3GB. One missing fan blade on MSI card.$65 shipped each. Would greatly prefer to sell all 3 cards to one buyer. $175 if you buy all 3. Also if you buy all 3 I will include a 4th card free (not pictured). Has bad fans / missing shroud but if you like to tinker should be an easy fix. All cards working when pulled.1x TITAN Black 6GB - The "Black" edition of the OG Titan. 6GB. Comes with EK waterblock mounted. Does not have original cooler. Still holds up at 1080p for older titles and it's a collectors item if nothing else. $1801x AMD FirePro S9150 "Hawaii 512-bit" 16GB Compute Card - no video outputs. This is a data processing card, made for servers. I'll assume you know what you are doing if you are interested in this card. $1501x AMD Radeon HD 6990 "Dual GPU" - Your own personal home heater. You probably don't want to plug it into a kill-a-watt meter. I should be selling this in the dead of winter, but oh well! Too much gear and it's all gotta go. Surely a collectors piece, this classic "Enthusiast" card retailed for a whopping $699 way back in 2011. Yours for a steal at only $100!Payment via PayPal and I typically ship next day Priority Mail with tracking. Thanks for looking!