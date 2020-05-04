FS: Radeon VII

Hey all,
I have a Radeon VII from XFX for sale. Bought end of October 2019, in great condition barely used. I did do the washer mod to it and it dropped temperature 8 degrees Celsius.
Images of card attached
$380 shipped to US
Heatware under blaitarch
I have a Radeon VII from XFX for sale. Bought end of October 2019, in great condition barely used. I did do the washer mod to it and it dropped temperature 8 degrees Celsius.
Images of card attached
$380 shipped to US
Heatware under blaitarch
Attachments
-
153.3 KB Views: 0
-
221.2 KB Views: 0
-
232.2 KB Views: 0