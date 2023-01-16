FS: Radeon Pro W5500 / WTB: RTX 3050

I have a Radeon Pro W5500 I would like to sell, as I’ve upgraded the machine it was in and am looking to simplify my tech possessions. This is a single slot, workstation-oriented variant of the Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB RAM and four DisplayPort connectors, and is in excellent condition. It has never been used for mining and was in my Linux workstation with an IBM Power9 CPU for the last half year. It will come in its original box with accessories. Driver support in Windows for the Radeon appears to be excellent - this is a nice piece of hardware and sips power while delivering north of what an RX 580 can do.



Asking price shipped in the continental US is $120. I provide tracking numbers and ship out within 24 hours of payment via PayPal, and have good Heat under the handle FreonTrip. Thanks for looking!



As the thread edit says, I’m also looking for an RTX 3050. Let me know what you’ve got.