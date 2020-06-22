FS: Radeon 6870 (& more to come)

Yowen's For Sale Thread!

It's time to purge some of my collection of PC parts that I've amassed over the years. I will add more as time allows.



SAPPHIRE RADEON 6870 (1GB):

PN: 299-3E174-030SA

Was used on and off over its life from gaming, ran fine when parked! Do not have any original packaging or extras. Could serve you well for a kids computer, emulator box or any other number of things! It was pulled from my i5-2300 setup in my signature when I got my hands on a GTX1080.

$35, OBO, SHIPPED