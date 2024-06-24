FS: R9 Nano $70 shipped

I have a 4TB SN850x that has been in my rig for about 1.5 years. I did remove the sticker and there is no warranty on this. For some reason there was a warning for critical composite temperature that was noted by HDTune but no prior warning temperature flagged on the stats. I think it was a misread because this SSD never exceeded 55C. WD Tools and HD Sentinel reports all blocks good. Drive only and will be packed well.
$120 shipped SOLD
7900X3D
CPU Only - $230 shipped. Used for 2 months. SOLD
XFX R9 Nano $75 shipped
GPU Only, new pads and paste, dust free and VERY good shape!
Heatware under SLK - Paypal F&F or mail a check.
