FS: R9 Nano $70 shipped

I have a 4TB SN850x that has been in my rig for about 1.5 years. I did remove the sticker and there is no warranty on this. For some reason there was a warning for critical composite temperature that was noted by HDTune but no prior warning temperature flagged on the stats. I think it was a misread because this SSD never exceeded 55C. WD Tools and HD Sentinel reports all blocks good. Drive only and will be packed well.

1719265041547.png

$120 shipped SOLD

7900X3D
CPU Only - $230 shipped. Used for 2 months. SOLD


XFX R9 Nano $75 shipped
GPU Only, new pads and paste, dust free and VERY good shape!


Heatware under SLK - Paypal F&F or mail a check.
 
