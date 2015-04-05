FS - R5 5600x , Corsair SF750

I have some stuff laying around that I don't use anymore, here's hoping someone is interested in any of it.

-Payments via Paypal F&F or you can pay the fees
-Prices are shipped unless listed as local only
-CONUS only
-No returns unless item is confirmed DOA, must be notified within 7 days of receiving the item. Will only do full refund with item return, NO partial refunds.
-Local deals in Houston, TX

Heatware


FS - Updated 2/3/2024


Ryzen 5 5600x - $105 shipped
Used for a couple years, bare CPU, no box or cooler.

Corsair SF750 - $115 shipped
Used for a few months in a backup system. Comes with original packaging and all the cables.

Cooler Master HAF XB Evo - $35 local

My old workhorse case, used to test new builds for a long time, then became my personal build case for the past ~5 years until I decide to move to a new case for better radiator support. Has most important parts still present (all 6 drive rails for 3.5" bay, both 3.5" hotswap trays, PSU filter), and although it currently has a smoked acrylic window installed on the top panel, it'll still come with the original mesh top + fasteners & CM 200mm fan. Also has a white ~15" LED bar (molex powered) installed on the front inside corner if you want some basic lighting instead of RGB, and a complete Demciflex filter kit. I'll either include 3 basic OEM 120mm fans (random brands, pulls from cases for different builds throughout the years) for $35, or 2x 120mm Ultra Kaze 38mm 3000rpm fans for $40.

Pwr+ Triple monitor stand w/ elbows - $35 local
No longer run Surround, and this takes up a lot of room, so it has to go.



WTB/WTT - Updated 3/8/22



Thanks for looking 👍




If you have no intention of following up or replying, please save us both the time and effort and don't bother messaging in the first place.
 
