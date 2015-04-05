FS - R5 5600x , Corsair SF750

Heatware

○ FS - Updated 2/3/2024

Ryzen 5 5600x

$105 shipped

Used for a couple years, bare CPU, no box or cooler

Corsair SF750

$115 shipped

Used for a few months in a backup system. Comes with original packaging and all the cables

Cooler Master HAF XB Evo

$35 local

My old workhorse case, used to test new builds for a long time, then became my personal build case for the past ~5 years until I decide to move to a new case for better radiator support. Has most important parts still present (all 6 drive rails for 3.5" bay, both 3.5" hotswap trays, PSU filter), and although it currently has a smoked acrylic window installed on the top panel, it'll still come with the original mesh top + fasteners & CM 200mm fan. Also has a white ~15" LED bar (molex powered) installed on the front inside corner if you want some basic lighting instead of RGB, and a complete Demciflex filter kit . I'll either include 3 basic OEM 120mm fans (random brands, pulls from cases for different builds throughout the years) for $35, or 2x 120mm Ultra Kaze 38mm 3000rpm fans for $40

No longer run Surround, and this takes up a lot of room, so it has to go.

○ WTB/WTT - Updated 3/8/22

