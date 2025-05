FS: Quest 2 VR, 14tb WD ext drives, Cube Controls AMG Wheel, other

Spoiler: Pics:

Hello,Got a bunch of stuff looking for a new home. Zelle preferred, will take PayPal (F&F preferred).Heat: slavie Oculus Quest 2 128gb w/ BNIB Elite Strap. Very little usage in iRacing, works great. Used with Silicone cover since day one, cleaned before sale. Oculus Elite Strap is BNIB.$160 shippedWD EasyStore 14tb drives. Have multiple, about 25k-28k hours on them, formatted, no issues. Come with USB cable and power adapter.$120 shipped eaPics incoming.Cube Controls AMG GT wheel. BNIB. https://www.cubecontrols.com/product/mercedes-amg-gt-edition-sim-wheel/ $500 shippedFanatec RUH Clubsport Universal HUB. BNIB, never used. (box opened to verify contents). Not for XBOX.$150 +S&HCorsair Commander Pro. Great working condition, comes in original box with all original accessories.$40 shippedLogitech G413 Silver Keyboard. Used, good condition, no issues.$20 +S&HPixel 2 XL 64GB, black, unlocked. Good condition, no issues. Minimal scratches on the screen. Was used in a case the whole time, than been sitting in my drawer for last 2 years.$50 shippedPixel 5 128GB, Green, unlocked. Good condition, no issues. Moderate scratches on the screen, but nothing that catches a nail or is visible. Was used in a case the whole time. I'll ship in the case for extra protection.$95 shippedSOLD:HP Pavilion 16-a0032dx laptop, GTX 1660 Ti, i5-10300H, 8GB, 512GB Intel SSD (w/ Optane). Great condition, was used with a stand and docking station most of it's life, so hardly any wear on it. Works as it should, fresh install of Win11 Home 24H2. https://www.amazon.com/HP-Pavilion-1920x1080-Core-i5-10300H-GeForce/dp/B08CVTP6T6?th=1 $300 shippedDAS Keyboard 4 Pro. Brown Switches. Ruler included. Used, good condition, no issues.$30 +S&HGigabyte RTX 3060ti. Original owner, barely used (office computer). Card is flawless, should still have some factory warranty left on it. Never mined on.$215 shippedPics available for everything upon request or once I get to it...