FS: Quadro P4000 and Dell Precision 5820 workstation

$420 shipped:
Dell-branded Quadro P4000 that's been sitting unused for about a year. Works fine, no issues.

$550 +shipping from 99352
Dell Precision 5820 workstation
950 W gold PSU
Intel Xeon 2123 CPU
16 GB DDR4 ECC
256 GB Samsung NVMe M.2 SSD (2800 MB/sec read, 1100 MB/sec write)
Windows 10 Pro clean install
NO VIDEO CARD is included. The motherboard does NOT have integrated graphics. Therefore you will need to add your own video card.

Bundle price for the computer & video card (Dell Precision 5820 & Quadro P4000):
$925 + shipping from 99352

Selling this from a colleague. His wife is liquidating the assets from a bankrupted local small business.
No keyboard, no mouse, no other accessories.
Paypal, or Chase Zelle, or Venmo
My Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/36831/to

