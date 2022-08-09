FS: Quadro K2200 + EVGA GTX 970

Halon

Halon

Ahoy! Selling off old video cards from my parts bin. They are:

- Nvidia Quadro K2200 - Essentially a GeForce GTX 750 Ti with 4GB RAM, two DisplayPort connectors, and a dual-link DVI connector, all in a single slot form factor with no PCIe connector. Works a treat - even got up to some Doom Eternal at 720p for a few hours, without the microstuttering a 2GB 750 Ti would have experienced. This can be yours for $50.

- EVGA GeForce GTX 970 - Will look up the specific model number later today. Dual fan model, 4GB RAM, runs stably and with zero issues. This old thing still has legs. Asking $70 shipped.

Let me know if you have questions or would like pictures. Thanks for looking!
 
bonehead123

bonehead123

Halon

Halon

Bump with a price drop, nearly a month later - this is a solid deal.
 
Halon

Halon

Bumparoo - it’s like a kangaroo that lives in the forums, and wants you to get a great deal.
 
J

Jsalpha2

EVGA GTX 970 $75 shipped, length? I was hoping for the short one, single fan. Does it need the extra power cable?
 
S

SamirD

Halon said:
9.5” / 241.3mm long. It requires two 6-pin PCIe connectors.
EVGA made A LOT of different models of the gtx970, a model number would be great to dial it in: (y)
Halon

Halon

Bump - GTX 970 is gone, and have changed my offer of sale to a trade on the Ryzen SFF machine.
 
