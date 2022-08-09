FS: Quadro K2200 + EVGA GTX 970

Ahoy! Selling off old video cards from my parts bin. They are:



- Nvidia Quadro K2200 - Essentially a GeForce GTX 750 Ti with 4GB RAM, two DisplayPort connectors, and a dual-link DVI connector, all in a single slot form factor with no PCIe connector. Works a treat - even got up to some Doom Eternal at 720p for a few hours, without the microstuttering a 2GB 750 Ti would have experienced. This can be yours for $50.



- EVGA GeForce GTX 970 - Will look up the specific model number later today. Dual fan model, 4GB RAM, runs stably and with zero issues. This old thing still has legs. Asking $70 shipped.



Let me know if you have questions or would like pictures. Thanks for looking!