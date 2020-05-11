FS: Quad Q6600 + 8GB RAM + HD 4850 + CPU/VGA Heatsink $100

mista ting
Gawd
100$ shipped for everything
Intel Quad-Core Q6600 2.4GHz G0 Stepping can overclock to 3.6GHz
ASUS P5Q-Pro Motherboard Socket 775 with Stock BIOS
8GB GSKILL DDR2 RAM DUAL CHANNEL
HIS HD 4850 Graphics Card with Accelero S1 VGA heatsink and ramsinks
Xigmatek HDT-S1283 CPU Heatsink
Fully functional just been sitting there for a while. Runs cool enough at stock with no fans (passive) for use like in a HTPC/NAS/Server.
With EIST (Enhanced Intel SpeedStep Technology) turned on and passive cooling it barley uses power on idle. If overclocking you can add fans.
Heat: Mista Ting (13-0-0)
Ebay: http://myworld.ebay.com/mistating 228 Positive Ratings
