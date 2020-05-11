FS: Quad Q6600 + 8GB RAM + HD 4850 + CPU/VGA Heatsink $100

mista ting

Gawd
Joined
Apr 13, 2006
Messages 705
705
100$ shipped for everything

Intel Quad-Core Q6600 2.4GHz G0 Stepping can overclock to 3.6GHz
  • EIST (Enhanced Intel SpeedStep Technology) drops GHz and Voltage on idle when turned on
  • Virtualization Technology (VT-x)
  • Socket LGA 775

ASUS P5Q-Pro Motherboard Socket 775 with Stock BIOS
  • (It can accept the cheap pre-pin modded $10-$40 high end Xeons from ebay. The motherboard would just need a BIOS microcode update found on google).
  • (or it can take the QX9770 with stock BIOS)

8GB GSKILL DDR2 RAM DUAL CHANNEL
  • 4GB sticks x2 = 8GB
  • Dual Channel

HIS HD 4850 Graphics Card with Accelero S1 VGA heatsink and ramsinks
  • HD 4850 outputs HDMI audio (or use on-board mobo sound)
  • 2x DVI outputs
  • Included DVI-HDMI adapter

Xigmatek HDT-S1283 CPU Heatsink
  • (Heat Pipe Direct touch)


Fully functional just been sitting there for a while. Runs cool enough at stock with no fans (passive) for use like in a HTPC/NAS/Server.
With EIST (Enhanced Intel SpeedStep Technology) turned on and passive cooling it barley uses power on idle. If overclocking you can add fans.


Heat: Mista Ting (13-0-0)
Ebay: http://myworld.ebay.com/mistating 228 Positive Ratings

20200417_212454.jpg

Screenshot_20200511-105608_letgo.jpg

Screenshot_20200511-105557_letgo.jpg

Screenshot_20200511-105554_letgo.jpg
 
Last edited:
SamirD

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
3,498
Bump because I don't need this and someone else needs to buy it so it stops tempting me! Such a pretty setup...
 
zetachi

Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2005
Messages 788
788
Bump if you decide to part out i'd take the MB. I have the same CPU/MB combo but I apparently just shorted out the SATA ports on mine when a SATA drive fried. Been looking for a new low end system to replace it.
 
mista ting

Gawd
Joined
Apr 13, 2006
Messages 705
705
zetachi said:
Bump if you decide to part out i'd take the MB. I have the same CPU/MB combo but I apparently just shorted out the SATA ports on mine when a SATA drive fried. Been looking for a new low end system to replace it.
Oh that's messed up! so far I'd like to sell all together
 
