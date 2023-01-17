FS: Qnap TS-873A and TS-231K NAS

pingjockey
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2006
- Messages
- 175
Looking to sell the following:
A very lightly used TS-873A eight bay NAS. The 873A will have 64GB of ram and it supports both QTS and QuTS Hero (ZFS File system). Looking for 500$ plus shipping.
A used TS-231K two bay ARM powered NAS. It has 2 1 gb ports and runs the most current version of QTS. I am asking for 100$ plus shipping for this unit.
Link to my Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/72859/to
Links to the devices support pages so you know what you are getting:
TS-231K: https://www.qnap.com/en/product/ts-231k
TS-873A: https://www.qnap.com/en/product/ts-873a
Thanks!
A very lightly used TS-873A eight bay NAS. The 873A will have 64GB of ram and it supports both QTS and QuTS Hero (ZFS File system). Looking for 500$ plus shipping.
A used TS-231K two bay ARM powered NAS. It has 2 1 gb ports and runs the most current version of QTS. I am asking for 100$ plus shipping for this unit.
Link to my Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/72859/to
Links to the devices support pages so you know what you are getting:
TS-231K: https://www.qnap.com/en/product/ts-231k
TS-873A: https://www.qnap.com/en/product/ts-873a
Thanks!