FS: Qnap TS-873A and TS-231K NAS

P

pingjockey

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 14, 2006
Messages
175
Looking to sell the following:

A very lightly used TS-873A eight bay NAS. The 873A will have 64GB of ram and it supports both QTS and QuTS Hero (ZFS File system). Looking for 500$ plus shipping.

A used TS-231K two bay ARM powered NAS. It has 2 1 gb ports and runs the most current version of QTS. I am asking for 100$ plus shipping for this unit.

Link to my Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/72859/to

Links to the devices support pages so you know what you are getting:

TS-231K: https://www.qnap.com/en/product/ts-231k
TS-873A: https://www.qnap.com/en/product/ts-873a

Thanks!
 
S

SamirD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
5,874
What is the current version of QTS on the 231K? What did it originally come with?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top