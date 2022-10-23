FS: QNAP TS-453D NAS, 27" Razer Raptor 165Hz 1440p Gaming Monitor, Ryzen 3 3100 w/HSF, 2x Corsair Hydro X XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir & YubiKey 5 NFC

TECH SPECS​

DISPLAY 27" QHD (2560 x 1440px) resolution

Non-Glare IPS Display with up to 178° wide viewing angles REFRESH RATE 165 Hz Refresh Rate RESPONSE TIME* 1 ms(MPRT) with Ultra Low Motion Blur

4 ms(Typical GTG) * Response time is calculated by measuring the time it takes for a pixel's luminance to transition from 10% to 90% ADAPTIVE SYNC NVIDIA® G-Sync Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Supported

GRAPHICS HDR400, 8-Bit + FRC dimming processor

Factory Calibrated 95% DCI-P3 wide color gamut CONTRAST RATIO 1000:1 BRIGHTNESS 350 Nits Typical VESA COMPATIBLE VESA Mount Adapter Sold Separately CABLE MANAGEMENT Built-in CNC cable management system INPUT & OUTPUT HDMI 2.0b

DisplayPort 1.4

USB-C (Support for DP 1.4 in Alt Mode)

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

Power Plug BEZELS 2.3 mm Ultra-Thin Bezels ROTATION 90° Backwards Tilt for Easy Port Access INCLUDED CABLES 1 x HDMI Cable

1 x DisplayPort Cable

1 x USB-C Cable

1 x USB-A Extension Cable

SOLD to klippel​

Up for sale is a QNAP TS-453D NAS. Quad core Intel Celeron with integrated graphics, great for Plex transcoding. This 4-bay NAS originally came with 4GB of RAM, but I’ve upgraded it to 16GB. The additional memory is great if you want to run virtual machines or docker containers. It has dual 2.5gb Ethernet, a PCIe slot for network or SSD (or both) upgrade cards and a 2x USB2 and 2x USB3 ports.I’ve used it with 8TB WD RED drives with no issues and I’ve also used the QNAP expansion DAS, also with no issues. Purchased in November of last year, it comes with a 3 year warranty. It comes with the original box that it’ll be shipped in and I’ll also include the original 4GB DDR4 SO-DIMM that was originally installed.QNAP TS-453D NAS - $450 shipped PP F&F only.Just upgraded my monitor and I no longer need my Razor Raptor 27" monitor. This the 2nd version of the Razor Raptor and offers 165Hz refresh rate, HDR 400, tons of inputs including HDMI 2.0b, Display Port 1.4,USB-C with support for alt mode DP 1.4 and a few USB 3.2 Gen 1 inputs. This was an Amazon return monitor that had damage to the Razer Chroma USB connector. The connector for the lights on the base got mangled, so this monitor will never light the base up again. I use a monitor arm anyways, so it wasn't a problem for me. The display itself has no issues and I'll toss in the optional $100 Razer VESA mounting adapter (yes, they charged extra for it) along with this monitor. No dead pixels, all the green cables are included and I do have the original box.RTINGS review found here:See lessRazer Raptor IPS 1440p monitor - $350 PayPal F&F shipped, lower 48 only.Used AMD Ryzen 3 3100, comes with HSF and box. Box is from a Ryzen 5, but CPU and HSF fit right in.AMD Ryzen 3 3100 - $50 shipped, PayPal F&F only.Intel D54250WYKH NUC:Bought this back in September here on the forums. Works great and has 8GB of RAM, WiFi AC 7260, 128GB mSATA SSD and a i5-4250 CPU. Windows 10 is already installed and activated so you'll save some money on a license. This NUC can also accommodate a 2.5" SATA drive. Comes with the NUC itself and the power brick and cord.D54250WYKH NUC - $60 shipped, PayPal F&F - SOLD to klippelI have two Corsair XD5 RGB D5 PWM Pump/Res units from my old tower 900 build. They are excellent and quiet pumps and you don't have to use Corsair's iCUE software for ARGB control. It has an additional cable that can connect to your ARGB connector on your motherboard/controller. One was purchased new earlier this year (and was used to cool a 11900k and a 12900k) and the other (used to cool a Zotac 3090 and an Asus 3090) was bought here on the forums used 2 years ago. Both come with original boxes and accessories. They've been sitting around for months collecting literal dust since I switched to my desk pc build.Newer XD5 pump - $120 shippedOlder XD5 pump - $90 shippedBuy both for $200 shipped, PP F&F OnlyPurchased for a project that fell through, I have one new YubiKey 5 NFC left.$30 shipped, PP F&F Only